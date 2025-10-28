Over Coffee Consulting Shift Focus Of Design Firm To Environments For People With ADHD And Other Neurodiverse Conditions

Boutique, Minority-Owned Firm is Nothing Like a Typical Digital Marketing Agency

You can’t spend an hour or two with someone and possibly know enough about them or their business space to create something compelling enough to truly differentiate them from their competitors.” — Paola Camacho-Bansal, co-founder, OCC

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When people think of a digital marketing agency, they think of people cranking out Google and social media ads then presenting their clients a Google analytics report, and they would be right. But Austin-based OverCoffee Consulting {OCC} is anything but typical. Founded by Kristine Palmer and Paola Camacho-Bansal, two highly accomplished women with MBA’s and a background in the financial world, because they realized every small to midsize business is unique and a one-size-fits-all approach simply doesn’t add much value to a company’s bottom line.A perfect example is what they did for Rachel Jackson Design {RJD}. Rachel was already a successful designer in central Texas with 20 years of experience, but she never really found her niche until the OverCoffee Consulting Marketing Retreat in San Miguel de Allende. The group was gathered for a group session focused on Rachel’s business and several group members acknowledged how impactful theirs or their family member’s ADHD was in their home. One participant explained how frustrating it was to be unable to have people over due to the stress it causes in preparing the house. Another member shared a similar frustration in sharing space with someone who struggles with ADHD because of the shame associated with the disorganization. It was surprising to everyone present that in a group of six women, four of the families shared similar struggles with home design and organization for ADHD family members. This revelation really resonated with Rachel, who also navigates ADHD, which is when she realized her calling was to serve the needs of neurodiverse families. She found designing sensory-friendly environments – especially for neurodiverse individuals wasn’t being done much in the United States outside of educational buildings.Rachel took a deep dive into designing for the neurodiverse community, earning certificates from The Institute for Challenging Disorganization, and joining CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) to connect her design expertise with the latest research and advocacy for ADHD and neurodiversity. Meanwhile, OCC developed a marketing strategy to really define her product and service offerings and come up with a brand- voice, mission, website and marketing collateral that effectively reflected her vision. Designing a website for designers is no easy task – nor is creating copy evangelizing a nascent business space.“You can’t spend an hour or two with someone and possibly know enough about them or their business space to create something compelling enough to truly differentiate them from their competitors,” said Paola Camacho-Bansal, co-founder, OCC. We develop relationships with our clients that allow us to create highly effective SEO, social media, content creation, paid advertising, web development, and branding solutions that fit their unique needs.“If you’d told me a few years ago that interior design could change the way families communicate and function at home, I might’ve smiled politely but kept my doubts,” said Rachel Jackson, CEO of Rachel Jackson Design. “I loved what I did - it came naturally - but in the grand scheme of things, picking fabrics and furniture felt fairly surface-level compared to our current focus. Helping families, professionals, and designers create functional, sensory-friendly environments – especially for neurodiverse individuals has been life-changing for our clients and everyone at RJD. And none of this would have happened without the highly creative people at OverCoffee Consulting.”OCC specializes in helping small business owners take the next step in their marketing journey. Its boutique approach ensures tailored, consultative marketing strategies designed to deliver the best results for your investment. With a multicultural, bilingual team, OCC connects with diverse audiences and deeply understands the unique challenges business owners face. OCC takes on the marketing workload so you can focus on growing your business.For more information go to: https://overcoffeeconsulting.com/ Media Contact: Christian Scarborough christian@inventivepr.net 512-297-6426# # #About OverCoffee ConsultingOverCoffee Consulting was born from the desire to create marketing strategies that truly work for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Our founders and team members have walked in your shoes, having worked in various industries and roles, bringing first-hand experience to every project we undertake.We pride ourselves on going beyond the surface, addressing immediate needs while uncovering the bigger picture. Whether it’s redesigning a website, improving SEO, or crafting a robust social media strategy, we ensure our work adds value and simplifies the lives of our clients.We believe in blending analytical rigor with creative flair to deliver impactful solutions. Our multicultural and bilingual team enables us to approach challenges from unique perspectives, offering services in both English and Spanish to connect with diverse audiences.

