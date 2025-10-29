Country Glamping on the River Launches Owner Financing and Development Program for Luxury Glamping Properties

Company Expands Investment Accessibility with Full-Service Construction, Management, and Turnkey Ownership Opportunities Along the Tennessee River

We’ve built a model where investment meets ease. Our team handles the logistics, from marketing to guest relations, so owners can focus on growth, not daily operations.” — Jamie Mayeaux, CEO

LOBELVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Glamping on the River, LLC, today announced the expansion of its Owner Financing and Full-Service Development Program, making luxury outdoor property investment more accessible than ever. The initiative allows buyers to finance the purchase and development of riverfront and woodland lots within the company’s 776-acre resort community, one of the largest master-planned glamping destinations in the United States.

This offering combines flexible financing, end-to-end construction support, and professional short-term rental management, providing both lifestyle owners and institutional investors with a streamlined path to high-yield outdoor assets.

Expanding Access to Outdoor Investment

The U.S. outdoor-hospitality market continues to experience exponential growth, driven by traveler demand for nature-based, experience-driven accommodations. Country Glamping on the River is responding to this shift by opening investment opportunities that bridge the gap between luxury real estate and accessible ownership.

“The future of outdoor investment just got more accessible,” said Jamie Mayeaux, CEO of Country Glamping on the River, LLC. “Our goal is to make luxury land ownership achievable and profitable. We take care of the development and the rentals, owners just enjoy the returns.”

Through the program, participants can finance land, site preparation, soft and hard structures, utilities, and resort-grade amenities, eliminating the logistical and financial barriers typically associated with property development.

A Turnkey Path from Land to Revenue

Under the Owner Financing and Full-Service Development Program, investors receive support at every stage, from purchase to construction to ongoing management.

Each lot within the 776-acre community is zoned and engineered to accommodate tiny homes, domes, cabins, or RV sites. Buyers can select from several pre-approved designs, ensuring architectural consistency and compliance with environmental standards.

Country Glamping’s internal team of developers and hospitality specialists handles:

-Permitting and site planning

-Infrastructure and utility installation

-Construction of glamping units and amenities

-Booking, marketing, and guest management

This structure provides a true turnkey experience, reducing friction for remote investors and accelerating the timeline from purchase to rental income generation.

The Investor Advantage

For those seeking a predictable ROI, the company’s model integrates short-term rental management directly into ownership. Once construction is complete, owners can opt into Country Glamping’s in-house hospitality program, which handles bookings, maintenance, housekeeping, and customer service.

By managing the rental pipeline internally, Country Glamping ensures professional guest experiences, optimized pricing, and consistent occupancy, resulting in stable and scalable returns for investors.

This investor-oriented structure also enables the company to maintain high-quality standards across its portfolio while providing owners with transparent performance reporting.

A Prime Location on the Tennessee River

Nestled in Lobelville, Tennessee, along a pristine stretch of the Tennessee River, the development offers both scenic beauty and strategic accessibility. The region is known for its rolling hills, waterways, and rich cultural heritage, attracting outdoor enthusiasts, travelers, and investors alike.

Key location advantages include:

-Proximity to Nashville, Memphis, and Birmingham, each within a 2.5-hour drive

-Year-round tourism supported by mild climate and recreational diversity

-Established transportation routes and local infrastructure to support long-term growth

The resort’s master plan includes recreational areas, river docks, hiking trails, and shared community spaces, blending private ownership with communal amenities that elevate the guest experience.

Meeting Market Demand for Experiential Assets

As experiential travel outpaces traditional tourism, investors are shifting toward real assets with both emotional and financial yield. The glamping sector, in particular, offers an opportunity for dual-purpose investments, usable for personal enjoyment while producing recurring income through rentals.

According to hospitality research reports, occupancy rates for high-quality glamping accommodations now rival or exceed those of urban Airbnb properties, with nightly rates averaging 20–30% higher in scenic destinations.

Country Glamping on the River’s strategic positioning, combining financing, development, and management, makes it a one-stop solution for capitalizing on this macro trend.

Financing Options and Structure

The Owner Financing Program provides buyers and developers with access to flexible terms designed to encourage participation without traditional lending constraints.

Highlights include:

-Low down payments and accessible entry points for qualified buyers

-Flexible amortization options to align with project cash flow

-Financing coverage for land, utilities, pads, domes, and cabins

-Competitive rates structured for long-term equity growth

By removing the need for conventional bank approval, the program opens opportunities for entrepreneurs, small developers, and families seeking to diversify their portfolios into hospitality real estate.

Full-Service Development and Construction Support

Country Glamping’s development division provides a complete suite of services, including site design, engineering, construction, and post-build maintenance. The company partners with vetted builders who specialize in sustainable outdoor structures built for longevity and guest comfort.

Each lot is equipped for modern utilities, including water, septic, and power hookups, along with optional solar or hybrid infrastructure for eco-conscious investors.

Owners can choose from customizable development packages, from basic utility installation to complete luxury setups with turnkey domes, decks, and resort-grade furnishings.

Sustainability and Community Focus

The company’s mission extends beyond profitability to environmental stewardship and community engagement. Each construction phase incorporates sustainable materials and low-impact land development principles.

Water conservation through efficient irrigation and greywater reuse

Minimal clearing to preserve existing tree canopies

Local sourcing for materials and labor to support Tennessee’s rural economy

Country Glamping also collaborates with local governments and environmental organizations to promote responsible land use and regional tourism. Its projects create employment opportunities for local contractors, service providers, and hospitality professionals.

“We want this development to stand as a model for sustainable outdoor living,” said Mayeaux. “When investors succeed, the community succeeds, and the land remains protected for generations.”

Market Position and Long-Term Vision

As outdoor-lifestyle investments evolve, Country Glamping on the River’s model demonstrates how private ownership, hospitality management, and sustainability can coexist. The company envisions a network of similar communities across the Southeastern U.S., all designed around accessibility, profitability, and environmental harmony.

The Tennessee River project serves as a blueprint for future expansion, illustrating that glamping is not just a travel trend, it’s an investable asset class.

With consumer interest in experiential stays and eco-tourism continuing to rise, Country Glamping aims to establish long-term partnerships with investors who share its vision for the future of outdoor hospitality.

Program Highlights

-Owner financing with low down payments and flexible terms

-Full-service site development options, utilities, pads, domes, and cabins

-CGR-managed short-term rentals for optimal ROI

-Ideal for both investors and lifestyle buyers

-Located in a 776-acre master-planned luxury resort community

-Sustainable, eco-conscious development standards

-Professional management ensures consistent occupancy and returns

Learn More

-Interested investors, buyers, and developers can explore financing packages, lot availability, and construction options at: www.CountryGlampingOnTheRiver.com.

-To apply or request investor documentation, visit: https://cgr-investment-platform.dalmoredirect.com.

-For direct inquiries or to schedule an investment consultation, contact the team at investor@countryglampingontheriver.com.

About Country Glamping on the River, LLC

Country Glamping on the River is a Tennessee-based hospitality and land development company specializing in luxury outdoor accommodations. The company’s 776-acre flagship resort combines sustainable design with high-yield investment potential, offering buyers and developers a turnkey path to ownership in the booming outdoor-hospitality market.

Through integrated financing, construction, and management, Country Glamping on the River delivers a seamless ownership experience designed for financial performance and long-term growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.