Xabier Lizartzategi—Renowned Creative and Marketing Director—Launches New Digital Exhibition

Where data-driven strategy meets a creative soul

I work where canvas meets dashboard and archetype meets insight—so strategy serves people and technology serves wonder. Let soul lead and data keep us honest; creativity can heal and change our lives.” — Xabier Lizartzategi

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning marketing director and multidisciplinary creative Xabier Lizartzategi today launched a comprehensive digital exhibition at lizar.net. The online showcase spans marketing, brand design, photography, painting, multimedia, and illustration—celebrating 16 years of work and introducing new projects in the Marketing & Creative space, where data-driven decisions bring to life outcomes with a deeply creative soul.A European-born, Boston-seasoned leader now living in Barcelona, Lizartzategi unites strategy, analytics, and aesthetics. His work has shaped global brands and influenced how organizations communicate, from enterprise marketing programs to editorial visuals seen around the world. He is recognized for turning insight into impact—full-funnel growth, high-performing web experiences, and visual stories that travel.Five highlights from the exhibition1) Awards & RecognitionLizartzategi’s work has been recognized with top national and industry honors:• Spain’s National Design Award (2014): Presented by King Felipe VI to Figueras International during Lizartzategi’s tenure, honoring innovation in design.• Epicor Marketing Excellence Award (2023): Awarded to Smart Software for results-driven programs, with Lizartzategi as Marketing Director.• First Prize in Poetry — Adult Division, Concurs Literari de Sant Jordi, Les Franqueses del Vallès.See the full list on the Awards page. 2) Brand and editorial footprintWork communicated for brands that appear from the White House to the Television Academy and the Philharmonie de Paris, with collaborations including Foster + Partners, Candy Hoover Group, Smart Software, Epicor, and Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Editorial credits include Brain (Oxford University Press), Archinect, FRAME, Domus, Dezeen, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, reaching audiences in 60+ countries and cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, Paris, Singapore, Dubai, Beijing, Los Angeles, Berlin, Toronto, Barcelona, and Sydney.3) A proprietary methodologyDetailed here: [Marketing Methodology] Lizartzategi’s proprietary marketing methodology codifies how he works—fusing data-driven strategy with bold vision to deliver trackable ROI. It powers full-funnel programs, high-performing websites, and demand engines that turn data into action—an approach validated by his Marketing Excellence recognition.4) The Digital Exhibition — New Works + 16-Year ArchiveA living showcase across marketing, brand, photography, painting, illustration, and multimedia—updated with new releases. It’s where data-driven decisions shape outcomes with a deeply creative soul. Explore:Photography I • Light/Night SeriesPhotography II • Nature/HumanPaintings • Works on CanvasMultimedia • Brand & EditorialView the full exhibition at lizar.net 5) A Commitment to Giving BackIn keeping with his belief that art and knowledge should enrich the community, Lizartzategi is donating 20% of all earnings from the year-long digital exhibition to creative associations and nonprofit initiatives dedicated to the preservation and free sharing of human knowledge. This initiative underscores his dedication to fostering human creativity and ensuring that art remains a vital and accessible force in the world.More than a body of work, it’s a statement of belief: when the numbers guide and the soul leads, brands speak more clearly and creativity travels farther. The exhibition invites viewers to see—and feel—what happens in that meeting place.About Xabier LizartzategiA marketing director and creative leader, Lizartzategi pairs strategic rigor with artistic depth. His awards, publications, and global collaborations demonstrate a commitment to integrity, imagination, and results. This digital exhibition invites audiences to see how creativity, traditional art, and modern marketing technologies can spark meaningful change—shaping not just brands, but a brighter, kinder world.About Onlineyo.comOnlineyo.com is a creative marketing consultancy, helping brands turn strategy into measurable growth. The organization blends data-driven decision-making with design excellence to shape positioning, set the right strategy, launch go-to-market programs, optimize websites, and run demand engines tied to ROI. Engagements span advisory, projects, and managed growth across B2B SaaS, architecture/design, and supply chain.

