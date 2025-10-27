Real Whale Rescue Inspires Emmy-Nominated Couple to Launch Dimples the Whale™, a Children’s Brand Helping Heal the Ocean

Dimples the Whale™ cofounders Patricia Alvarado Núñez and Alan Grazioso aboard their 1965 vintage Boston Whaler, Fritzie M. Rose, near Bass Harbor Head Light Station, MDI, Maine. Photo by lobsterman Paul Grindle.

Inspired by a real whale rescue, Emmy-nominated couple launch a children’s brand uniting storytelling, empathy, and a mission to save the seas.

We’re telling the ocean’s story to inspire kids — because empathy creates change, and today’s children are tomorrow’s ocean protectors. Dimples the Whale™ is our love letter to the sea.” — Patricia Alvarado Núñez, Cofounder, Dimples the Whale™

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A breathtaking real-life whale rescue off the New England coast has inspired a new children’s brand dedicated to storytelling and ocean conservation. Dimples the Whale™ , created by award-winning producers Patricia Alvarado Núñez and Alan Grazioso, turns a true story of hope into a mission to help clean the ocean.In August 2023, Grazioso and Alvarado Núñez helped rescue a mother humpback whale entangled in marine debris while her calf stayed close by — a life-changing moment captured by GBH News (reporter Mary Blake). The mother, known as Pinball, was a well-documented 33-year-old whale, and the calf, too young to be named, was affectionately nicknamed Dimples by the couple — in honor of Grazioso’s late grandmother, whose warmth and creativity later inspired the handcrafted plush toy at the heart of their new brand.Storytelling Meets Ocean StewardshipLaunching Nov. 1 and running through Cyber Monday (Dec. 1), the Dimples the Whale™ Kickstarter campaign introduces a bilingual children’s picture book (English and Spanish), an eco-friendly handcrafted plush toy, and a cinematic, sound-designed audiobook — all created to help children connect with ocean life, spark empathy, and inspire positive action for the planet.“That day at sea, we realized this was more than a story — it was a turning point,” said Grazioso, whose PBS Kids credits include ZOOM, Fetch!, and Postcards from Buster. “We wanted to help families connect with ocean conservation the way we did as kids watching Jacques Cousteau — through empathy and storytelling”“We’ve spent two decades telling stories that move audiences,” said Alvarado Núñez, a five-time Emmy and two-time Webby Award winner. “Now we’re telling the ocean’s story to inspire kids — because empathy creates change, and today’s children are tomorrow’s ocean protectors. Dimples the Whale™ is our love letter to the sea.”Every Purchase Helps Clean the OceanEach Dimples the Whale™ product directly supports ocean cleanup and whale conservation. Every purchase helps remove at least one pound of marine debris, with proceeds benefiting organizations working to clean coastlines across New England, North and Central America.By blending storytelling, education, and tangible environmental action, Dimples the Whale™ helps families and classrooms understand that small acts of care can create meaningful change.Kickstarter Highlights📘 Book – Dimples the Whale™: First Journey NorthA heartwarming story inspired by true events, following a mother whale and her calf on their first migration — a journey of courage, family and resilience. Available in English and Spanish.🧸 Plush Toy – Dimples the Whale™ CompanionA hand-stitched, eco-friendly plush inspired by Grazioso’s grandmother’s craftsmanship, made with sustainable materials.🎧 Audiobook – Dimples the Whale™: First Journey North (audio edition)An immersive, family-friendly audiobook experience. Available in English and Spanish.Backers will receive the audiobook before the holidays, while the illustrated picture book and plush toy will ship in early 2026. The campaign also offers a “Share the Story” bundle, allowing backers to gift a set to a local school or educator.About the FoundersPatricia Alvarado Núñez and Alan Catello Grazioso are award-winning producers whose storytelling has reached millions worldwide. Together they earned a Daytime Emmynomination for a PBS Kids episode on beach cleanups filmed in California.Alvarado Núñez has developed and produced nationally and regionally broadcast television series for PBS, WGBH, and National Geographic, earning five New England Emmy Awards, two Webby Awards, three Signal Awards, an Imagen Award, and a 2025 Gracie Award.Over his career, Grazioso has produced projects for — or had them distributed by — Oprah, HBO, CBS, WGBH, Save the Children, Oxfam, BMW, the Boston Red Sox, and PBS Kids.Now, the couple is channeling their storytelling experience into environmental education — using bilingual storytelling to help children, parents, and teachers connect with the sea that connects us all.Every Purchase Helps Clean the OceanEach Dimples the Whale™ product supports ocean cleanup and whale conservation. Every purchase removes at least one pound of marine debris, helping clean coastlines across the Americas and showing that small acts of care can create big change.

Dimples the Whale™ Explainer Video

