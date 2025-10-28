Right at Home and JourneyCare Hospice Invite Community to Evening of Connection, Education, and Caregiver Support

Right at Home Northwest Suburban JourneyCare Home Health & Hospice

Join us for an intimate conversation about dementia care and caregiver wellness in a warm and welcoming environment

Our mission is to walk alongside these incredible people, to share what we've learned, and to remind them that asking for help and support isn't a sign of weakness. It's a sign of strength.” — Alexa Zonta

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring for others, whether it’s someone you love or the families you serve, takes heart, patience, and strength. It’s deeply rewarding, but it can often feel like you’re doing it alone. Right at Home Northwest Suburban and JourneyCare Home Health & Hospice want to change that.On Thursday, November 13th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, both organizations are opening their hearts and sharing their expertise with families, caregivers and healthcare professionals at Bitter & Sweet Cocktails Boutique in Arlington Heights. This complimentary evening is about more than just information. It’s about creating a space where caregivers, both personal and professional, feel understood, supported, and equipped to care for others while caring for themselves."We see the dedication and love that family caregivers pour into caring for their loved ones every single day," said Alexa from Right at Home Northwest Suburban. "Our mission is to walk alongside these incredible people, to share what we've learned, and to remind them that asking for help and support isn't a sign of weakness. It's a sign of strength."The evening will center around two important conversations that matter deeply to caregivers in our community:Understanding Dementia: Responding with Compassion - Learn practical, compassionate approaches to common behaviors associated with dementia. We'll talk about what's really happening when your loved one is struggling, and how to respond in ways that preserve their dignity and your connection.You Matter Too: Recognizing and Preventing Caregiver Burnout - Caregiving is one of the most selfless acts of love, but it shouldn't come at the cost of your own health and wellbeing. We'll explore the signs of burnout, share strategies for self-care that actually fit into your busy life, and connect you with resources right here in our community."This isn't a lecture or a sales pitch," explained representatives from JourneyCare. "This is a chance to sit down with people who understand what you're going through, to ask the questions you've been wondering about, and to connect with others who really get it. We believe that when we support our caregivers, we strengthen our entire community."The evening will be hosted at the beautiful Bitter & Sweet Cocktails Boutique, with catering by The Little Joy Co. Because we want this to feel intimate and personal, space is limited.Event Details:• Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025• Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM• Location: Bitter & Sweet Cocktails Boutique, 157 N Evergreen Ave, Arlington Heights, IL 60004• Cost: Complimentary• RSVP: Required by November 11, 2025Whether you’re caring for a loved one, working as a professional caregiver, or supporting families in a healthcare role, you're welcome here.To RSVP or learn more, visit www.rahnw.com , call (847) 396-9000, or email Alexa@rahnw.com.About Right at Home: Right at Home Northwest Suburban believes that everyone deserves to age with dignity, independence, and joy. We're more than a care agency. We're neighbors, advocates, and partners committed to enriching the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities in our community.About JourneyCare: JourneyCare Home Health & Hospice, an Addus HomeCare company, walks alongside patients and families during life's most challenging moments, providing compassionate, expert care that honors each person's unique journey.Media Contact: Alexa Zonta, Right at Home Northwest Suburban: (847) 396-9000, Alexa@rahnw.com

