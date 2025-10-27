Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and Capital Library of China signed cooperation agreement to strengthen exchange in the field of public libraries

MACAU, October 27 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and the Capital Library of China signed a “Cooperation Agreement between the Capital Library of China and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government” on 24 October at the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building. The agreement was signed by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, and the Deputy Director of the Capital Library of China, Zhang Juan, marking a new chapter in the exchange and collaboration between the two regions in the field of public libraries.

As a prominent public cultural institution in Beijing with a long-standing history and extensive collections, the Capital Library of China is dedicated to promoting reading among the public. Under this agreement, the two parties will strengthen collaboration across various areas, including staff exchange, professional training, joint events and exhibitions as well as collection sharing. A regular communication mechanism will also be established to facilitate resource sharing, complementary advantages and mutual benefit, with the objective of promoting the high-quality development of public libraries in both regions.

The signing ceremony was also attended by the Deputy Director of the Acquisition and Cataloging Center of the Capital Library of China, Song Yanping; the Deputy Director of the Children’s Reading Activity Center, Wu Hongjun; the Deputy Director of the Audio-visual Materials Center, Luo Dan; the Acting Head of Division of Reader Services and Promotion of the Department of Public Library Management of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Chan Chon In; the Foreign Affairs Coordinator of the International Exchange Center, Yang Xue; and the Functional Heads of the Division for Developing Bibliographic Resources, Pun Ka Leng and Wong Iong Ieng, who witnessed the significant moment of the launch of this cooperation.