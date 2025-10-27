【CreatorWeek Macao 2025】CreatorWeek Conference distills professional insights for robust creator economy and industry development

MACAU, October 27 - Jointly organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the international media production company Branded, the CreatorWeek Macao 2025 is staging two of the major highlights, the CreatorWeek Conference and Creator Academy, at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau today and tomorrow (27 and 28 October). Industry elites are presenting insights into the creator economy and industry development.

Build international exchange platform for exchange and cooperation among creators

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes remarked in her speech that with the ever-changing consumers’ behavior and information communication around the world, the creator economy has emerged as a thriving new industry that teems with abundant business value. As one of the major activities in the event, CreatorWeek Conference provides a great opportunity for creators and platform leaders to engage in insightful dialogues and grow new ideas with each other. In Macao, a city with many favorable dimensions to offer, content creators from around the world can come into China, while creators from Greater China can go out into the world, through meaningful exchange. Together, they can explore the future and infinite possibilities of cooperation for the creator economy.

The CreatorWeek Conference and Creator Academy forge an exchange platform and create abundant business values for content creators, local new media production companies and groups, as well as platform leaders. Macao is a bridge between the East and West cultures, a platform with seamless connectivity to Chinese and international mainstream platforms. Against this backdrop, the event supports Chinese mainland creators to go out into the world, and international creators to come in and learn more about the Chinese culture. Local enterprises and creators engage in both activities deeply and connect with their international counterparts, which fosters the creator economy and elevates Macao’s profile as a charming destination in the spotlight of key opinion leaders.

The two-day CreatorWeek Conference zooms in on fusion of Chinese-Western social media culture, trends of social platforms as well as the current and future prospects of the creator economy. The major speakers include Chief Marketing Officer of Google Greater China, Ben Wong; Vice President of Strategy of MrBeast as the YouTube channel with the highest number of subscribers, Evan DeFilippis; Head of Industry of Greater China Meta, Benny Chu; Founder of YChina, the multi-channel network (MCN) that works with foreign creators under the umbrella of Boom Technology, Aiden Qin, among other guests.

The Creator Academy brings together industry elites and mainstream media platform leaders who proffer their wisdom in quality content creation, fan base building and brand collaborations, with practical sessions leveraging Macao’s Chinese-Western cultural features. The guest speakers include Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Gold House, the premier collective of Asia-Pacific multicultural leaders with global influence, Bing Chen; founding member of the internationally-acclaimed musical group Black Eyed Peas, Apl .de. Ap ; famous photographer and founder of NextWave Media, Hudson Matter; Director of Content and Augmented Reality Partnerships of Snapchat, Saket Jha Saurabh, among other personages.

Leveraging the favorable dimensions brought by Macao, the Creator Academy features local content for local new media agencies and content creators, including positioning and development of themed short videos, overview of the local content creation sector, strategies for account management, as well as the art of maintaining a professional persona on Chinese social media platforms. The local supporting entities including Macao Youth Media Association, Macau Live Streaming Association, Macau Internet Communication Association as well as Macau Live Streamer and Influencer Association, facilitate the participation of local content creators and representatives of new media production companies in the Creator Academy for enhancement of local professionals’ content creation skills.

Creators explore communities in depth for tourism gems

Selected through the Ambassador Recruitment Program, 20 Macao ambassadors partnered with 20 prestigious international and Greater China creators including YouTubers Stokes Twins with over 100 million followers, YouTuber ISSEI with the greatest number of followers in Japan, widely well-known fitness coach Will Liu, and the youngest finalist in season 10 of MasterChef, Nick DiGiovanni. They embarked on a profound journey in Macao’s communities, explored different neighborhoods, tasted signature delicacies and joined workshops for experiences. Their collaboration created a series of popular contents about the unique travel experiences Macao has to offer, sharing Macao’s stories and glamour with global media and audiences.

During the community tour, stellar influencers from different backgrounds gained a closer picture of Macao’s culture, cityscape and creative dynamic, while local creators exchanged ideas with their international counterparts and learned from their creative ideas, content production and skills of gaining more followers. Their exchange expanded local creators’ creative landscape, manifesting co-creation of local and international talent as well as integration across “tourism +” in practice.

For more information about the CreatorWeek Macao 2025, please visit the official website of CreatorWeek: www.creatorweek.live and MGTO’s website: www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO’s official accounts on social media.