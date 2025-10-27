Colleges of UM and Beijing Normal University sign MOU

MACAU, October 27 - Moon Chun Memorial College (MCMC) of the University of Macau (UM) and Huitong College of Beijing Normal University at Zhuhai signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). This marks an important step in promoting academic exchange and student development between the two colleges and lays a solid foundation for facilitating student and faculty exchange and resource sharing.

The signing ceremony took place during a high table dinner hosted by MCMC. Cheung Kwok Cheung, college master of MCMC, and Yu Lihong, executive dean of Huitong College, signed the MOU on behalf of their respective colleges in the presence of students and faculty from both colleges.

During their time at UM, the Beijing Normal University delegation visited MCMC and held discussions with the college’s academic staff. Both parties explored directions for future cooperation. They also look forward to leveraging the research strengths of the state key laboratories at UM to provide students with immersive learning experiences integrating areas such as artificial intelligence, health, and smart cities, to enhance their development and competitiveness in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Huitong College of Beijing Normal University at Zhuhai was established in July 2020 and is one of the university’s first colleges. It is committed to nurturing top-tier innovative talent and high-level interdisciplinary professionals, as well as establishing the Greater Bay Area as a hub for talent development.