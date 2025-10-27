UM, Tongji University jointly hold symposium of frontiers science centre

MACAU, October 27 - The Ministry of Education Frontiers Science Center for Precision Oncology, University of Macau (FSCPO), the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM), and the Frontier Science Center for Stem Cell Research of Tongji University jointly organised the Academic Symposium of the Frontiers Science Center between Tongji University and the University of Macau. The event aimed to promote the integration of basic research and clinical translation, as well as contributing scientific expertise to the Healthy China 2030 initiative.

Themed ‘Stem Cell, Ageing and Tumorigenesis’, the symposium brought together leading scholars from Shanghai and Macao to engage in in-depth discussions on cutting-edge topics such as cell fate regulation, precision cancer therapy, and intervention in neurodegenerative diseases.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Xu Xuejun, vice president and member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Tongji University, pointed out that the Frontier Science Center for Stem Cell Research at Tongji University and FSCPO at UM have their own areas of research focus and are highly complementary in terms of core technologies and research outcomes. The former has made a number of breakthroughs in cell fate regulation, epigenetics, and ageing research, while the latter has made significant progress in cancer prevention, metastasis mechanisms, and personalised treatment. The symposium would not only deepen the cooperation between the two universities, but also represent an important move in response to the national health strategy.

Gao Shaorong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, head of the Department of Medicine and Life Sciences and director of the Frontier Science Center for Stem Cell Research at Tongji University, and Chuxia Deng, dean of FHS and chief scientist of FSCPO at UM, presented the research layout and talent development of their respective centres. They both emphasised that the symposium is the second academic exchange activity between the two centres this year, and that they will continue to promote regular collaboration to foster cross-regional and interdisciplinary research.

At the closing ceremony, Gao said that stem cell fate regulation provides a theoretical foundation for understanding disease, while precision oncology offers specific treatment options. The integration of these two research areas will become a powerful driving force for transformative development in life sciences. He expressed hope that the two centres will continue to strengthen their cooperation and contribute their expertise to the Healthy China 2030 initiative.

The symposium featured four thematic sessions, with 20 scholars from both universities presenting their latest research findings. The presentations covered key areas in precision oncology and stem cell research. FSCPO members including Chuxia Deng; Chair Professor Shen Hanming; Professors Edwin Cheung Chong Wing, Wang Ruibing, and Qu Songnan; Associate Professors Di Lijun, Shim Joong Sup, and Tam Kin Yip; and Assistant Professors Tang Zhenghai and Miao Kai, delivered presentations sharing their latest research progress in cancer mechanism analysis, stem cell applications, and innovative treatment technologies. Attendees engaged in discussions on research design, data interpretation, and clinical application.