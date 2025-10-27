Paying tribute to Xian Xinghai 37th Macao International Music Festival presents a series of spectacular performances

MACAU, October 27 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 37th Macao International Music Festival, themed “Vocal Waves”, offers diverse artistic experiences to the public and a rich and diversified audiovisual banquet.

On 31 October, the Festival will present the phenomenal audiovisual performance Pas de Deux for Toes and Fingers. With an exceptional fusion of music and dance, one of the most distinguished ballerinas of our time, Svetlana Zakharova, will take the stage with her husband, violinist maestro Vadim Repin, accompanied by several principal dancers from the Bolshoi Ballet and the Macao Orchestra. This performance will present ingeniously choreographed works by composers such as Paganini, Saint-Saëns, Massenet and Sarasate. In the interpretation by these world-class artists, familiar classics are transformed into a living, breathing experience of emotional depth, technical brilliance and unspoken poetry.

As one of the most influential composers of 20th-century in China, Xian Xinghai awakened the fervour and hope of an era through his stirring melodies, profound emotional resonance and profound national sentiment. In commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the 120th Anniversary of Xian Xinghai’s Birth, this edition of the Festival will specially present the concert The Yellow River on 7 November by the Macao Orchestra, paying tribute to the musical master and perform the grandeurs of the era. The performance will centre around the majestic Piano Concerto “The Yellow River”, featuring local pianist Cheong Hoi Leong. In addition, the concert will feature the Symphonic Suite “Joy” by Macao composer Lam Bun-Ching, an exclusive commission by the Macao Orchestra this year, and Stravinsky’s lush Firebird Suite, a work that revolutionised the 20th-century orchestral soundscape, creating an artistic dialogue that transcends time, space and culture.

On 8 November, the Festival presents the concert The Four Seasons, in which violinist Daniel Hope, known for his expressive virtuosity and adventurous interpretations, will join hands with the Gstaad Festival Orchestra from Switzerland to perform The Four Seasons, by Antonio Vivaldi and Max Richter, bringing an unmatched intimacy and authority to the pieces. In this concert, when Antonio Vivaldi’s Baroque masterpiece is combined with Max Richter’s postmodern reinvention a timeless celebration of beauty and innovation is born. Richter’s minimalist approach reinterpreting Vivaldi's timeless masterpiece imbues the music with ethereal poetry and distinct postmodern connotation. Additional tickets for this concert will be on sale from 10am on 28 October through the “Enjoy Macao Ticketing”. The public is welcome to purchase them and enjoy the performance. In order to enhance audience’s appreciation, a pre-show talk will be held at 7pm on the same day, in which professional music critic Edison Hung will provide insightful interpretations of the performance.

In addition to these exceptional performances, this edition of the Festival also features a series of outreach activities. The documentary Crescendo by Heather WIlk included in the “Music on the Big Screen: Cinematheque．Passion” series, will be screened on 31 October. This documentary is focused on the intense Van Clyburn International Piano Competition, capturing moments of talent displayed by the participants, multiple elimination rounds, a discerning panel of jurors and enthusiastic audiences contributing to this remarkable legacy. Behind the scenes, the documentary uncovers the stories of adversity, sacrifice and heartbreak which drive the pianists to showcase their determination to unleash their full potential. It also records the struggles and excitement behind the piano competition. Tickets are on sale at the Cinematheque．Passion’s ticket office and online ticketing system.

Tickets for the 37th Macao International Music Festival are on sale through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing (ticketing.enjoymacao.mo), with various discount packages available.

For more information about the programmes and discounts, please visit the Festival’s webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm or the respective page on Facebook (“Macao International Music Festival”).