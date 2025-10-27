BestAgents.us proudly announces the recipients of its Top Real Estate Professionals for 2025.
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.
From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client’s needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients’ individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.
Shaina Laub, Realtor and Founder, Irving/TX
Apolonia Pina, Realtor and Property Manager, Las Vegas/NV
Wes Yousif, Realtor, Birmingham/AL
Paul Churchill, Leasing Agent and Property Manager, North Miami/FL
Daniel Clements, Associate Broker, Taos/NM
Anne Gold, Realtor, San Diego/CA
William Richmond, Realtor/Affiliate Broker, Maryville/TN
Brittany Mobayed, Realtor, Lindenhurst/NY
Brian Lilly, Realtor, Plymouth/MI
Ellen Zipes, Associate Broker, Locust Valley/NY
Terri Copeland, Real Estate Wealth Advisor, Alpharetta/GA
Peggy Mason, Real Estate Broker and Appraiser, Palm Desert/CA
Amanda Aubrey, Real Estate Broker, Sequim/WA
Rickey Chavez, Team Lead, Cypress/TX
Rhonda Nowitzke, Realtor, Monroe/MI
Anna Alarcon, Realtor, Medford/OR
Molly Whalen, Real Estate Broker, Orlando/FL
Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.
Editorial Team
From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client’s needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients’ individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.
Shaina Laub, Realtor and Founder, Irving/TX
Apolonia Pina, Realtor and Property Manager, Las Vegas/NV
Wes Yousif, Realtor, Birmingham/AL
Paul Churchill, Leasing Agent and Property Manager, North Miami/FL
Daniel Clements, Associate Broker, Taos/NM
Anne Gold, Realtor, San Diego/CA
William Richmond, Realtor/Affiliate Broker, Maryville/TN
Brittany Mobayed, Realtor, Lindenhurst/NY
Brian Lilly, Realtor, Plymouth/MI
Ellen Zipes, Associate Broker, Locust Valley/NY
Terri Copeland, Real Estate Wealth Advisor, Alpharetta/GA
Peggy Mason, Real Estate Broker and Appraiser, Palm Desert/CA
Amanda Aubrey, Real Estate Broker, Sequim/WA
Rickey Chavez, Team Lead, Cypress/TX
Rhonda Nowitzke, Realtor, Monroe/MI
Anna Alarcon, Realtor, Medford/OR
Molly Whalen, Real Estate Broker, Orlando/FL
Best Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.
Editorial Team
Influential Women
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.