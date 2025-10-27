BestAgents.us proudly announces the recipients of its Top Real Estate Professionals for 2025.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client’s needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients’ individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.Shaina Laub, Realtor and Founder, Irving/TXApolonia Pina, Realtor and Property Manager, Las Vegas/NVWes Yousif, Realtor, Birmingham/ALPaul Churchill, Leasing Agent and Property Manager, North Miami/FLDaniel Clements, Associate Broker, Taos/NMAnne Gold, Realtor, San Diego/CAWilliam Richmond, Realtor/Affiliate Broker, Maryville/TNBrittany Mobayed, Realtor, Lindenhurst/NYBrian Lilly, Realtor, Plymouth/MIEllen Zipes, Associate Broker, Locust Valley/NYTerri Copeland, Real Estate Wealth Advisor, Alpharetta/GAPeggy Mason, Real Estate Broker and Appraiser, Palm Desert/CAAmanda Aubrey, Real Estate Broker, Sequim/WARickey Chavez, Team Lead, Cypress/TXRhonda Nowitzke, Realtor, Monroe/MIAnna Alarcon, Realtor, Medford/ORMolly Whalen, Real Estate Broker, Orlando/FLBest Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.

