CENTRA Receives Growth Investment to Support Capacity Expansion Across the U.S.

CENTRA logo

CENTRA, a leading provider of interconnection data centers in AI-ready U.S. markets, announces a $230 million growth investment led by Columbia Capital.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CENTRA Digital Interconnect (“CENTRA”), a leading provider of modern, purpose-built interconnection data centers in evolving AI-ready U.S. markets, announced a $230 million growth investment led by Columbia Capital. The capital is being used to finance development in Reno, NV, and Minneapolis, MN, as well as additional expansion locations in growing technology hubs. This strategic funding enables CENTRA to provide dedicated interconnection infrastructure in critical emerging cloud and AI markets and meet growing demand for redundant and dependable network connectivity from cloud, content, AI providers, carriers, and enterprises.“Existing interconnection infrastructure has not kept pace with the demand generated by continued growth in cloud infrastructure and significant AI investment,” said Bill Cook, Chairman of CENTRA. “We are excited to develop industry-leading data centers to serve the Reno and Minneapolis markets and see a larger opportunity across the U.S. over time.”Chris Machen, Chief Operating Officer at CENTRA said, “CENTRA embodies an interconnect-first philosophy, focusing on providing customers with resilient, dependable connectivity and colocation capacity. This new investment allows us to expand this vision by developing data hubs in markets that lack the capacity and redundancy required by today’s end users.”In parallel with this financing, CENTRA announces the appointment of Karl Strohmeyer, former Equinix, Inc. Chief Customer and Revenue Officer, to its board of directors. Karl brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications and data center industries. Prior to joining Equinix, Karl spent nearly a decade at Level 3 Communications, where he led the North American enterprise sales team as Group Vice President.“Many traditional carrier hotels and legacy interconnect sites have limited capacity for the scale that is being demanded by modern deployments. Companies like CENTRA are critical in enabling the evolving digital ecosystem and serving the next generation of network demand. I look forward to working with the team to enable market expansion and deliver industry-leading infrastructure to enterprises and technology providers in critical new markets,” Karl Strohmeyer said.About CENTRACENTRA Digital Interconnect (“CENTRA”) is a growing owner and operator of interconnection-focused data centers in evolving, AI-ready U.S. markets. Hyperscalers, AI and content providers, enterprises and carriers rely on CENTRA data centers for secure, dependable cross-connection to other networks, operators and geographies. A highly experienced team of network and data center professionals leads the Company, bringing a proven history of building, developing, and operating mission-critical colocation and interconnect infrastructure. Learn more by visiting www.centradigital.com About Columbia CapitalColumbia Capital is a leading growth equity investment firm, focused on partnering with top operators to build companies in the digital infrastructure, enterprise IT, and mobility sectors. Since its inception in 1989, Columbia Capital has invested in over 175 companies across its sectors of focus and currently manages approximately $7 billion of assets. Columbia Capital is headquartered in Alexandria, VA, United States. For more information visit www.colcap.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.