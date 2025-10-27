Injured Hiker Rescued from Old Bridle Path in Franconia

CONTACT:

Lieutenant James Kneeland

603-744-5470

October 27, 2025

Franconia, NH – On Saturday October 25 at 10:20 p.m., Conservation Officers with NH Fish and Game were made aware of an injured hiker on the Old Bridle Path in Franconia. The hiker had suffered a leg injury after slipping on a wet section of trail. The injury prevented him from continuing without assistance. Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead.

By 11:00 p.m., the first rescuers started up the trail and reached the injured hiker at 11:45 p.m., 1.7 miles from the trailhead. Shortly after midnight, the rescue party started down the trail towards the trailhead with over 20 rescuers participating in the rescue. Aided by the use of a rescue wheel that attaches to the litter, the team made good time to the trailhead arriving at 1:25 a.m. The injured hiker, a 17-year-old from Sudbury, Massachusetts, was met by family at the trailhead and taken for evaluation of his injury. Rescuers encountered snow at higher elevations making the trail slippery.

New Hampshire Fish and Game urges hikers to be prepared and to use caution while hiking. The days are getting shorter, and snow and ice can be encountered at any time. Having a light source, proper footwear, and clothing is a must. Packing the 10 Essentials, even on a day hike, is imperative. For more information on hiking in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, please visit hikesafe.com.