New Department webpage offers resources for teaching Jewish history

To meet the requirements of Governor Kim Reynolds’s Executive Order 13, an extensive list of resources is now available for Iowa schools to support Iowa’s content standards on Jewish history and related topics.

Iowa schools can now access online resources, instructional best practices, links to professional development opportunities and other materials to support their classroom activities on Jewish history, the Holocaust and Israel. Iowa K-12 social studies teachers and administrators are encouraged to visit the webpage to meet the requirements of Executive Order 13, signed earlier this year.

Established through Executive Order 13, the Iowa Department of Education was charged with making these resources available to all schools. Executive Order 13 supports Israel and the Jewish community and condemns any form of threat, harassment, intimidation, hate speech or other actions that endanger the Jewish community or violate state or federal law.

Questions regarding the new webpage and online resources can be directed to Stefanie Rosenberg Wager, administrative consultant, at stefanie.wager@iowa.gov.