Propolis Market 2024 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Analysis And Forecasts To 2034

The propolis industry was valued at $670.3 million in 2023, and is estimated to generate $955.0 million by 2034, and growing with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034.Leading Key Players: -API HealthComvita LimitedB NaturalBee Health LimitedWax GreenZhifengtang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.MN PropolisPonlee BeeSunyata Pon Lee BeeZhonghong Biological Group Co., Ltd.

Increase in consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with propolis, including its antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties, has boosted the market demand. The rise in popularity of natural and organic products among consumers seeking alternatives to synthetic ingredients has contributed to the expansion of the propolis market. In addition, the growth of interest in alternative medicine and holistic health approaches has fueled demand for propolis-based products. Moreover, advancements in research highlighting the potential of propolis in disease prevention and treatment have further helped drive the market growth. Furthermore, the versatility of propolis, which allows its incorporation into various products such as supplements, skincare, and food items, has broadened its appeal across different industries, thus boosting the propolis market demand.Recent Industry DevelopmentsIn March 2024, Mānuka Health introduced three new product lines which included their new skincare range to work together seamlessly, providing a complete system to support a person's health and beauty needs. These new collections harness the full power of raw mānuka honey, propolis, and royal jelly to boost vitality, strengthen resilience, and promote overall wellbeing.In June 2022, BEE&YOU launched a Propolis and Vitamin C Shot, to offer an ingredient combination formulated for immune and energy support, as well as helping consumers fulfill essential daily nutrient requirements.In September 2021, Comvita Ltd announced a strategic partnership with Caravan to increase consumer awareness about the benefits of Mānuka Honey and Propolis by forming a celebrity-backed lifestyle brand using the natural healing properties of Mānuka Honey and Propolis for topical use.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. There is a rise in awareness of the health benefits associated with propolis, including its antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, the region's strong emphasis on natural and holistic wellness practices fuels demand for propolis-based products. Moreover, North America boasts a well-developed market infrastructure with easy accessibility to a wide range of propolis supplements, skincare, and other products. Furthermore, the presence of reputable brands and extensive research highlighting the potential of propolis contribute to consumer confidence and consumption. These combined factors drive the high consumption of propolis in North America.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global propolis market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

