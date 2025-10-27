Food Processing Equipment Market is grow at CAGR of 6.1% during 2024–2031, Driven by Automation & Hygiene Regulations

food processing equipment market

Automatic systems dominate as Asia-Pacific leads growth, powered by food safety reforms, urbanization, and tech-driven manufacturing.

As global food systems evolve, automation and hygiene are redefining efficiency bridging innovation, safety, and sustainability across modern food manufacturing.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global food processing equipment market is witnessing a significant surge, driven by increasing consumer demand for processed and convenience foods, evolving safety and hygiene regulations, and rapid technological advancements in automation. According to DataM Intelligence, the market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.1% during 2024–2031, underlining its pivotal role in modern food manufacturing. Key players like JBT, Marel, Hobart, and others are scaling operations to address rising demand, fuel innovation, and tap into expanding application areas such as bakery and confectionery, dairy, and meat products. The sector's evolution is notably influenced by the necessity to ensure food safety, worker protection, increased productivity, and cost efficiency for manufacturers.

A major growth driver for this sector is the global focus on food hygiene and the implementation of stringent safety standards. Additionally, rising investments from governments and industry bodies towards R&D, along with expanding production facilities to serve emerging markets, have spurred new opportunities. Asia Pacific currently stands as the fastest-growing market region, propelled by the rapid expansion of the food processing industries in India and China. On the other hand, North America maintains the largest market share, supported by its advanced manufacturing infrastructure and high processed food consumption.Key Highlights from the Report➤ The global food processing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2024 and 2031.➤ Automatic processing equipment dominates the industry, driven by extensive automation and robotics adoption in food and beverage manufacturing.➤ Asia Pacific leads growth rates due to booming food processing industries in India and China.➤ Key market players are expanding their business portfolios through innovations and new manufacturing units worldwide.➤ Major industry segments include bakery & confectionery, meat & poultry, and dairy—each benefiting from evolving consumer preferences.➤ COVID-19 initially disrupted equipment manufacturing and investments, but recovery is underway as food safety and hygiene concerns fuel demand.Market SegmentationThe food processing equipment market is broadly segmented by technology, equipment type, and end-use application, with each segment reflecting diverse industry needs and regional nuances.By technology, automatic food processing equipment holds the largest revenue share owing to the widespread adoption of robotic systems and reduced reliance on manual labor. Automation enhances productivity, consistency, and quality, especially in regions with scarce skilled workers. Semi-automatic equipment, while still relevant, is expanding at a moderate pace, catering to facilities requiring flexible integration with manual processes.By equipment type, pre-processing equipment (such as washing, sorting, and peeling machines) and core processing equipment (for mixing, blending, and cooking) form the backbone of modern food plants. These systems help manufacturers improve yield, ensure safety, and meet evolving food standards. Investments in cost-effective, high-capacity solutions are particularly prominent in commercial bakery and meat processing sectors, where hygiene and throughput are critical.By application, the market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, meat and poultry products, dairy, and others (beverages, ready-to-eat meals, etc.). By application, the market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, meat and poultry products, dairy, and others (beverages, ready-to-eat meals, etc.). The bakery and confectionery segment continues to outpace others, reflecting shifting dietary patterns and increased consumption of packaged baked goods, especially in Europe. Meat and poultry remain key growth drivers due to the surge in demand for clean-label, hygienic protein products in commercial foodservice, hotels, and quick-service restaurants.

Regional Insights

Regional dynamics play a crucial role in shaping the food processing equipment market, with Asia Pacific and North America at the forefront.

Asia Pacific is experiencing unprecedented growth due to the rapid development of food processing industries in countries like India and China. Government initiatives, such as India's projected industry size of USD 543 billion by 2020, enhance opportunities for domestic and global equipment suppliers. Increasing urbanization, a young population, and changing dietary preferences are also boosting investments in processing and packaging facilities. Additionally, markets like China and Australia show heightened demand for frozen foods, which require advanced, high-throughput equipment.North America holds the largest market share, bolstered by an extensive network of food and beverage manufacturing plants, particularly in the United States (e.g., 5,640 production facilities in California alone). Rising consumer inclination toward healthy foods and strict regulatory standards further fortify market strength in this region.Europe, while mature, remains a significant market due to high convenience food consumption and robust food safety standards, particularly in countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, gradually expanding as local manufacturers modernize facilities and adopt best practices.Market DynamicsMarket DriversThe primary drivers for food processing equipment include growing consumer demand for safe, hygienic, and convenient processed foods, and stringent food safety regulations enforced by governments and food safety organizations. Additionally, the increased need to optimize productivity, minimize operational costs, and cater to dynamic dietary preferences are compelling manufacturers to invest heavily in technology-driven solutions. Urbanization, the rise of dual-income households, and the proliferation of global food brands have also accelerated equipment adoption across the supply chain.Market RestraintsDespite its strong growth trajectory, the sector faces notable challenges. The most pressing is the shortage of skilled labor required to manage and maintain high-efficiency automated production lines. Many regions report difficulty in recruiting experienced technicians and operators, which can impede uptime and productivity. Moreover, the high initial capital expenditure for modern equipment, especially for small and medium manufacturers, continues to be a barrier.The COVID-19 pandemic led to temporary factory shutdowns, disrupted global trade, and a slowdown in new equipment installations, particularly in leading markets such as China, Germany, India, and France. The resulting reduction in global foreign direct investment further constrained market expansion, especially during 2020.Market OpportunitiesThe move toward Industry 4.0, including digital automation, smart sensors, and IoT-enabled machines, is opening up significant opportunities for the food processing equipment market. Companies investing in R&D and innovation are likely to benefit from product differentiation, enhanced quality control, and better compliance with food safety mandates. Additionally, expanding into underpenetrated markets in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia presents an attractive growth avenue as processed food consumption rises rapidly in these regions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

◆ How big is the global food processing equipment market?
◆ Who are the key players in the food processing equipment industry?
◆ What is the projected CAGR for food processing equipment during 2024–2031?
◆ Which region will dominate the global market through the forecast period?
◆ What opportunities and challenges are shaping the future of food processing automation?

Company Insights

• Marel
• Buhler AG
• Tetra Pak
• JBT Corporation
• Hobart
• BAADER
• Mill E3
• Centerline HMM20

Recent develoipments:-

In October 2025, GEA Group USA launched a new generation of high-efficiency food processing lines for dairy and plant-based products, integrating smart automation to improve output and energy efficiency.

In September 2025, JBT Corporation completed the acquisition of a U.S.-based food freezing equipment manufacturer, strengthening its portfolio in protein and ready-meal processing systems.

In August 2025, Middleby Corporation announced a $75 million investment to expand its Illinois facility for advanced bakery and beverage processing equipment, targeting sustainability and digitalization.

Conclusion

The global food processing equipment market is at the crossroads of transformative growth, bolstered by robust consumer demand for safe, hygienic, and convenient foods, stringent regulatory oversight, and accelerating technological advancement. While challenges such as skilled labor shortages and pandemic-induced disruptions persist, companies that prioritize innovation, automation, and expansion into emerging markets stand to reap substantial rewards. With Asia Pacific leading growth and North America retaining dominant market share, the future offers tremendous opportunities for industry players poised to meet the ever-evolving demands of the food manufacturing sector.

