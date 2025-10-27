Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Size to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at 34.1% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global artificial intelligence in construction market garnered $496.4 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $8.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 34.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Download Sample Report at:Covid-19 Scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global artificial intelligence in construction market, owing to implementation of global lockdown.Stringent travel regulations and social distancing norms imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to the complete shutdown of construction activities. All the industrial, as well as commercial sectors, were closed. These factors have hampered the growth of artificial intelligence in construction market.Significant reduction in the cash flows due to the closure of various construction and operational activities, led to the stoppage of construction activities. These factors negatively impacted the AI in construction market growth.Economic slowdown has affected the setup of new artificial intelligence in construction projects across the world as the majority of government funding was diverted toward the healthcare sector to save the lives of people.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global artificial intelligence in construction market based on offerings, deployment type, organization size, industry type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on offerings, the solutions segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global artificial intelligence in construction market. However, the services segment is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period and is likely to register the highest CAGR of 35.7% from 2022 to 2031.Based on deployment type, the on-premises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global artificial intelligence in construction market. However, the cloud segment is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period and is likely to manifest the highest CAGR of 36.9% from 2022 to 2031.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding three-fourths of the global artificial intelligence in construction market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 38.6% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global artificial intelligence in construction market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 34.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13361 Leading market players of the global artificial intelligence in construction market analyzed in the research include Autodesk, Inc., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP, aurora computer services, Building System Planning Inc., PTC Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Dassault Systemes SE.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global artificial intelligence in construction market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :IoT MarketVSAT Maritime Satellite Communication MarketHigh Dynamic Range MarketCall Center AI MarketApplication Management Services MarketE-Learning Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.