United States Medicinal Mushrooms Market is expected to reach US$ 48.56 billion by 2032 | DataM Intelligence

The Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overview of the Market:The Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market is witnessing rapid expansion due to rising awareness of the health benefits associated with functional foods and natural dietary supplements. Medicinal mushrooms, such as reishi, lion’s mane, cordyceps, shiitake, and chaga, are increasingly recognized for their immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-cancer properties. The growing demand for plant-based and organic products has made medicinal mushrooms a preferred ingredient in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, functional foods, and cosmetics industries. Consumers' growing shift toward natural wellness solutions and the popularity of adaptogenic ingredients are further strengthening market demand. According to DataM Intelligence, The Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market was valued at US$ 24.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 48.56 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period (2025–2032). The Reishi mushroom segment holds the dominant share due to its wide therapeutic applications in immune health and cardiovascular support, while Asia-Pacific leads the global market owing to the long-standing tradition of mushroom-based medicine and growing production capacities in China, Japan, and South Korea.Key Highlights from the Report:➤ The Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market is projected to reach US$ 48.56 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.84%.➤ Reishi and shiitake mushrooms remain the most consumed varieties due to their extensive medicinal and nutritional benefits.➤ Asia-Pacific dominates the market with over 45% share, driven by traditional medicine practices and strong mushroom cultivation infrastructure.➤ Increasing incorporation of medicinal mushrooms in nutraceutical and functional food formulations fuels industry growth.➤ Rising consumer preference for clean-label and organic health products boosts global market adoption.➤ Growing R&D in mushroom-based drug discovery and biopharmaceutical applications presents new opportunities.Market Segmentation:The Medicinal Mushrooms Market is segmented based on product type, form, and application.By Product Type, the market is classified into reishi, cordyceps, lion’s mane, shiitake, chaga, turkey tail, maitake, and others. Among these, reishi mushrooms hold a leading share due to their well-documented immune-modulating and anti-inflammatory properties. Lion’s mane mushrooms are gaining momentum for their neuroprotective effects, supporting cognitive health and nerve regeneration, while cordyceps are popular for enhancing energy, stamina, and respiratory health making them a preferred choice among athletes and wellness enthusiasts.By Form, medicinal mushrooms are available as powder, capsule, extract, and fresh products. The powder segment leads the market, driven by its versatility in dietary supplements, teas, and functional foods. Extract-based formulations are gaining traction for their high bioavailability and concentrated benefits.By Application, the market spans across dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, functional food and beverages, and personal care products. The dietary supplement segment dominates due to the growing awareness of preventive healthcare and the rising adoption of mushroom-based capsules, gummies, and tonics. The functional food and beverage segment is expanding rapidly as brands integrate mushrooms into protein shakes, coffees, and nutrition bars to appeal to health-conscious consumers.

Regional Insights:
The Asia-Pacific region remains the largest and fastest-growing market for medicinal mushrooms. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand have deep-rooted traditions in using mushrooms for therapeutic and nutritional purposes. China alone accounts for a substantial portion of global mushroom cultivation and exports, supported by extensive R&D and favorable government initiatives.North America is witnessing strong growth due to the surge in vegan and holistic wellness movements. Consumers in the United States and Canada are increasingly turning toward plant-based and adaptogenic ingredients for immune support, mental wellness, and overall vitality. The introduction of mushroom-based coffees, supplements, and superfood powders is fueling the region’s adoption.Europe follows closely, driven by demand in countries such as Germany, the UK, and France. Growing awareness about natural immune boosters and the expanding nutraceutical industry have spurred demand across the continent. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with potential growth in functional food and pharmaceutical sectors, supported by expanding urbanization and health awareness.Market Dynamics:Market DriversThe primary growth driver for the medicinal mushrooms market is the increasing consumer shift toward natural and functional ingredients that promote holistic well-being. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with growing awareness about immunity and longevity, has boosted the consumption of adaptogenic mushrooms. Additionally, technological advancements in mushroom cultivation, along with the availability of organic and standardized extract-based supplements, are accelerating market adoption.Market RestraintsHowever, the market faces certain challenges. High production costs, variability in bioactive compound concentrations, and limited standardization of mushroom-based products remain key restraints. Moreover, the presence of counterfeit or low-quality supplements in unregulated markets can affect consumer trust and brand credibility.Market OpportunitiesThe increasing investment in mushroom biotechnology and extraction technologies presents significant opportunities for manufacturers. Research in mushroom-based pharmaceuticals, skincare formulations, and immune-modulating therapies is expanding the market scope. Moreover, the rising popularity of mushroom-infused beverages and plant-based protein alternatives is expected to open new avenues for global players.

Company Insights:
Key players in the Medicinal Mushrooms Market include:
Mycotrition GmbH
MycoMedica
Nordic Mushrooms
Mykotheke
Hirano Mushroom LLC
Hifas Da Terra
Aloha Medicinals
YUKIGUNI MAITAKE Co., Ltd.
Monterey Nutra
Shroomwell

Recent Developments:
United States (August - October 2025):
The U.S. medicinal mushroom supplement market is witnessing growing regulatory scrutiny, with the FDA proposing new guidelines to enforce product transparency and safety, prompting companies to enhance quality assurance and substantiated health claims. This regulatory shift coincides with rising consumer demand for holistic, plant-based, immune-boosting supplements post-pandemic, driving innovation in adaptogenic blends and personalized health solutions. (August 2025)Functional and medicinal mushrooms such as Reishi, Chaga, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, and Turkey Tail are gaining mainstream traction in wellness sectors, being formulated into diverse modern formats like powders, capsules, extracts, gummies, and ready-to-drink products. This reflects a broader shift in North America towards natural alternatives for immune support, cognitive enhancement, and stress relief. (September - October 2025)Japan (August - October 2025):In Japan, increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of medicinal mushrooms such as Reishi, Shiitake, and Maitake is driving market growth. The surge in demand is supported by traditional medicine practices like Kampo, and ongoing R&D efforts to develop innovative mushroom-based products, including supplements, extracts, and functional foods. (September 2025)The Japanese government has implemented stricter regulatory policies to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of medicinal mushroom products, alongside promoting R&D in therapeutic applications. These measures aim to support sustainable market growth, product innovation, and consumer protection in Japan’s medicinal mushroom industry. (September - October 2025)Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Conclusion:The Medicinal Mushrooms Market is poised for significant expansion, driven by the convergence of wellness trends, scientific validation, and consumer preference for natural health solutions. 