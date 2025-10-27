HLTHi's Logo

As the shutdown limits access to care, HLTHi ensures patients can see a doctor fast with low-cost, same-day telehealth visits.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HLTHi Launches Increased Support During Government Shutdown to Deliver Affordable, Rapid Access to Telehealth In light of the current government shutdown, HLTHi is reaffirming its commitment to making high quality healthcare both affordable and accessible when Americans need it most. As many face disruptions in healthcare access and uncertainty around plan coverage, HLTHi is stepping in with solutions built for speed, affordability, and nationwide reach.While federal services remain constrained, HLTHi is leveraging its telehealth platform to provide members and employers with same-day or next-day access to board-certified physicians in all 50 states. The company’s transparent cash-pay model bypasses insurance barriers and network delays, providing urgent care, primary care, and specialty consults through a simple digital check-in process.“We know that during a government shutdown, many people face delayed appointments, increased costs, or confusion about their coverage,” said Gio Valentin, CEO at HLTHi. “That is exactly why we built HLTHi — to serve as a reliable alternative. You can get in front of a doctor today, from your phone, without waiting weeks for an appointment or dealing with insurance hurdles.”HLTHi offers membership and visit-based plans that keep care affordable and predictable. For employers, HLTHi provides a telehealth overlay that complements existing benefits, reduces unnecessary emergency visits, and ensures employees can access licensed providers anytime they need.With many provider networks strained or inaccessible during the shutdown, HLTHi’s digital model ensures care remains available nationwide, 24 hours a day, for both urgent and ongoing needs. Patients can see a doctor quickly for common illnesses, prescription refills, and initial consults for more complex concerns.Whether you are an individual without reliable local access or an employer seeking to strengthen healthcare options while budgets are tight, HLTHi’s flexible plans scale to fit your needs. Because HLTHi operates as a direct-pay model, it works alongside insurance or as a standalone option when insurance networks are delayed or disrupted.About HLTHiHLTHi is a nationwide telehealth platform providing same-day access to licensed physicians and affordable membership-based healthcare options. The company offers urgent care, primary care, and specialty telemedicine services to patients in all 50 states, helping reduce barriers to care and improve access to timely treatment.

