Primo and GE Healthcare Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Jointly Develop Novel Radiopharmaceuticals.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Primo Biotechnology (Primo) today announced strategic collaboration with GE Healthcare to jointly advance the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals. Under this collaboration, both companies will collaborate in licensing, co-development, technology transfer, manufacturing, and commercialization to accelerate innovation and clinical application in radiopharmaceuticals.GE Healthcare’s new radiopharmaceuticals will receive priority licensing to Primo for development, manufacturing, and commercialization in Taiwan, while radiopharmaceuticals co-developed by the two companies will be supplied on a priority basis to GE Healthcare’s customers—bringing the benefits of cutting-edge therapies to patients in Taiwan.This partnership builds upon a long history of close collaboration. As early as 2023, Primo and GE Healthcare began working together on the construction of an advanced radiopharmaceutical facility and equipment. At that time, Uno Zetterberg, Global Marketing Director of GE Healthcare’s Cyclotron & Nuclear Medicine Pharmaceutical Division, visited Taiwan to sign an initial memorandum of understanding with Primo, laying a solid foundation for automated radiopharmaceutical manufacturing solutions and talent exchange.Primo Biotechnology: Taiwan’s Pioneer in Radiopharmaceutical InnovationAs an emerging leader in Taiwan’s radiopharmaceutical development, Primo holds multiple core patents and advanced automated synthesis technologies, and is highly experienced in both international and Taiwanese regulatory requirements. The company places strong emphasis on personnel safety and rigorous quality management. Primo has obtained PIC/S GMP and GDP certifications, as well as FDG marketing approval, and continues to introduce cutting-edge therapeutic radioisotopes. Actively partnering with medical institutions on clinical studies, Primo provides a full-service chain from early-stage research to commercial-scale manufacturing.Under this new collaboration, Primo becomes GE Healthcare’s preferred partner in Taiwan for licensed drug development, expanding Primo’s radiopharmaceutical portfolio and enabling Taiwanese patients to access the newest generation of radioligand therapies, accelerating the nation’s progress toward world-class precision medicine.GE Healthcare: Global Expert in Integrated Medical ImagingGE Healthcare offers leading medical imaging equipment, pharmaceuticals, and AI-integrated solutions. In radiopharmaceuticals, the company specializes in diagnostic imaging agents for coronary artery disease, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and tracers for detecting estrogen receptors in recurrent or metastatic breast cancer tumors. Through this collaboration with Primo, GE Healthcare will further integrate its expertise in imaging diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals, providing customers with a comprehensive, end-to-end medical solution.The alliance between Primo Biotechnology and GE Healthcare marks a new milestone for Taiwan’s radiopharmaceutical innovation and international collaboration, expected to accelerate the adoption of precision medicine and nuclear medicine diagnostics and therapies, ultimately delivering safer and more effective clinical options for patients.

