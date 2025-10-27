Vola Networks and Tango Networks Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize POTS Replacement Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vola Networks, a leading provider of POTS hardware and cloud-based device management platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Tango Networks Inc, the industry innovator in enterprise mobile communications. The collaboration combines Vola’s proven POTS (Plain Old Telephone Service) replacement technology with Tango’s advanced eSIM and mobile connectivity platform to deliver a more reliable, scalable, and cost-effective POTS replacement solution for enterprise and industrial applications.As legacy copper lines are rapidly decommissioned across global markets, businesses are under growing pressure to transition critical systems such as life-safety alarms, elevators, security, and fax systems to modern IP-based alternatives. Vola’s POTS solution enables seamless migration to digital voice and data networks, maintaining compliance and ensuring continuous operation even in challenging environments.Through this partnership, Vola’s POTS hardware will leverage Tango’s eSIM technology as the underlying carrier for both voice and data traffic. This integration enhances connectivity resilience, simplifies deployment, and ensures high availability for essential analog systems — without requiring customers to maintain traditional copper or wired connections."By combining Tango’s carrier-grade mobile connectivity with Vola’s POTS gateway technology, we’re offering a complete, future-proof solution for enterprises transitioning from legacy lines," said Joe Zhang, CEO of Vola Networks. "Our joint solution ensures that mission-critical analog systems always remain connected — securely, reliably, and compliantly.""Vola Networks is an ideal partner for extending our mobility platform into enterprise POTS replacement markets," said Lee Essex, SVP of Global Sales and Marketing of Tango Networks. "Together, we’re enabling customers to simplify operations, reduce costs, and modernize their voice infrastructure without disruption."The Vola–Tango solution is already being deployed by managed service providers and system integrators serving healthcare, manufacturing, education, and transportation industries. The combined offering provides customers with a plug-and-play migration path to modern telephony, full cloud management capabilities, and flexible data and voice routing powered by Tango’s mobile core.As the global phaseout of copper networks continues, the need for reliable and compliant POTS replacement solutions has never been greater. Vola and Tango’s collaboration delivers not only technical excellence but also the operational simplicity enterprises demand in today’s connected world.For more information, visit www.volanetworks.com and www.tango-networks.com Article contentAbout Vola NetworksVola Networks is a global provider of POTS hardware, voice communication devices, and cloud-based management platforms. Its solutions enable secure connectivity, remote management, and intelligent control across a wide range of enterprise environments. Vola’s POTS replacement hardware series helps customers transition from traditional analog systems to fully digital, cloud-managed solutions. Learn more at www.volanetworks.com About Tango NetworksTango Networks revolutionizes enterprise communications by bringing mobile network capabilities under corporate control. Its enterprise mobile solutions enable businesses to extend unified communications, control mobile usage, and ensure compliance across mobile devices worldwide. Learn more at www.tango-networks.com

