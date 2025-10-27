BAFTIS Macao Sub-venue Facilitates 32 Business Matchings, Leveraging Macao-Hengqin Advantages to Support International Expansion of Service Trade

MACAU, October 27 - The Macao Sub-venue of the 4th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services (BAFTIS) was successfully held on 23 October. As a “multi-venue event” held in three regions in concurrence with the 30th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (hereinafter referred to as "MIF"), it effectively linked regional resources, maximise efficacy.

President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of Macao Special Administrative Region Che Weng Keong, along with Director-General of the Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Commerce Gao Hongwei, and over 180 enterprises and professionals from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao participated in BAFTIS. The event centred on the theme of "Exhibition and Trade", featuring six thematic presentations and 116 business matching meetings, resulting in multiple substantial project co-operations. Participants generally regarded the outcomes as significant and rewarding.

Building an Efficient Communication Platform to Enable Multiple Business Co-operations

At the Macao Sub-venue, combining the "Macao + Hengqin" positioning, Macao IPIM and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin introduced the attendees to the exhibition environment and advantages of Macao and Hengqin. By implementing a highly professional matching mechanism, an efficient communication platform was established, successfully facilitating 116 business matching meetings. Additionally, the sub-venue arranged guided tours at MIF, further promoting co-operation and exchange among enterprises.

In his speech at the event, Che Weng Keong stated that with the implementation of the "Second Agreement Concerning Amendments to CEPA on Trade in Services (Amendment Agreement II) " signed between the mainland and Macao in March this year, the SAR government is actively motivating enterprises from different fields to make good use of various support measures offered by the central government, including CEPA, to jointly advance high-quality development in service trade. He also introduced the "Programme for Supporting the Development of Macao First Store Economy", which will accept applications in November, hoping to introduce more new products and business models to improve market diversification. In December, Macao will partner with Guangdong Province to host the "Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo" (AIE), showcasing more achievements of win-win co-operations through the comprehensive advantages of industry and technological innovation in the Greater Bay Area.

Representatives from the mainland exhibition industry indicated that through the activities at the Macao Sub-venue, they connected with several enterprises that have a strong interest in their business and plan to host next year's featured industry promotion activities in Macao. Additionally, representatives from the cultural and tourism service industry mentioned that by understanding customer needs before the event, they were able to build connections effectively with upstream and downstream enterprises in the industry during the event.

Organising Delegation of Macao Businesses, Expanding Business in Cutting-Edge Fields

The Conference was jointly hosted by the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the People's Government Zhuhai Municipality, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of Hong Kong, and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of Macao, with guidance from the governments of Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao. Themed "New Engine for Service Outsourcing, Accelerating Digital Trade", it focused on key areas of service trade and emerging fields of digital trade, linking global service trade resources. Activities at the main event in Zhuhai will take place from 31 October to 2 November, featuring a "special area + special session + specific projects" model, with thematic exhibition areas on cross-border services, digital technology, and robotics, along with specialised activities covering areas such as law, copyright, accounting, exhibitions, traditional Chinese medicine, and biomedicine. A delegation of nearly 20 representatives from Macao will visit the exhibition to jointly promote the prosperous development of service trade in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Additionally, the Hong Kong Sub-venue was staged on 10 September during the "10th Belt and Road Summit".