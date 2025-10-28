Infrared Countermeasures System Market Size Worth $9.66 Bn by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Infrared Countermeasures System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Infrared Countermeasures System Market Worth?

In recent years, the market for infrared countermeasures systems has been experiencing consistent growth. From 2024 to 2025, the market is expected to increase from $7.83 billion to $8.19 billion, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This expansion during the historic timeframe is largely due to an increased need for aircraft survivability, a rise in incidents of asymmetric warfare, the proliferation of military modernization initiatives, a boost in worldwide defense expenditure, and the adoption of sophisticated electronic warfare systems.

In the forthcoming years, the market for infrared countermeasures systems is projected to witness consistent growth, escalating to $9.66 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The forecast period's growth can be primarily attributed to factors such as the escalating usage of unmanned aerial vehicles, burgeoning cross-border tensions, consistent defense budget allocations, demand for lightweight and frameless systems, and their increased implementation in the commercial sector. The forecast period also reveals significant trends like progress in miniaturization technologies, novel innovations in directed infrared countermeasure systems, advancements in laser-based countermeasures, research and developments in multi-spectral protection, along with integration with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

What Are The Factors Driving The Infrared Countermeasures System Market?

The anticipated growth of the infrared countermeasures system market is largely fueled by the growing menace posed by unmanned aerial vehicles. The risk of drones, utilized in surveillance, military offenses, or activities causing disruptions to commercial, military, or civilian entities, is what constitutes this menace. There is amplified demand for countering the threats from UAVs due to increased use of drones in commercial, military, and surveillance operations, as well as their conceivable misuse for attacks or spying. This potential danger has encouraged governments and organizations to invest in superior detection and defense assemblies. The role of infrared countermeasures systems is to detect and neutralize harmful drones, safeguard vital assets, and maintain operational security without necessitating total platform replacements, thereby effectively augmenting defense potentials. For instance, in July 2025, the House Committee on Homeland Security reported that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a US governmental agency, recorded 411 illegal drone intrusions around US airports in just the first quarter of 2025, a hike of 25.6% compared to the equivalent period in 2024. Hence, it is the escalating hazard from unmanned aerial vehicles that is propelling the infrared countermeasures system market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Infrared Countermeasures System Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Infrared Countermeasures System Sector?

Leading entities in the infrared countermeasures systems market are placing emphasis on fostering technological progress, such as the application of laser-based countermeasure technology, to sustain their competitive advantage. This advanced technology entails use of focused laser energy to defend aircraft, vehicles, and other assets from potential threats like guided weaponry or missiles. For instance, in February 2023, the American aerospace and defense firm, Northrop Grumman, initiated the Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM) system's deployment to the US Army at the initial operational capability stage. This agile, five-generation laser-centric system, designed for use in rotary-wing aircraft, features a compact pointing and tracking device, superior reliability, and is adaptable to multiple platforms. By providing a reliable modular countermeasures solution that can be quickly incorporated across varying fleets, the CIRCM system boosts aircraft survivability.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Infrared Countermeasures System Market Share?

The infrared countermeasures system market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Active Infrared Countermeasures, Passive Infrared Countermeasures, Hybrid Infrared Countermeasures

2) By Component: Laser Systems, Decoy Systems, Electronics And Control Systems, Software

3) By Platform: Land, Air, Naval

4) By End-User: Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial Aviation, Maritime Security, Critical Infrastructure Protection

Subsegments:

1) By Active Infrared Countermeasures: Laser-Based Systems, Flare-Based Systems, Directed Energy Systems

2) By Passive Infrared Countermeasures: Decoy Systems, Sensor Shielding Systems, Signature Suppression Systems

3) By Hybrid Infrared Countermeasures: Laser + Flare Systems, Multi-Spectral Systems, Adaptive Countermeasure Systems

What Are The Regional Trends In The Infrared Countermeasures System Market?

In 2024, North America led the way as the largest region in the infrared countermeasures system market. The Infrared Countermeasures System Global Market Report 2025 includes other regions as well such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

