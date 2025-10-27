CNY Design for the Year of the Snake by Mengniu Gaoke Fresh Dairy Products Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Cny Design For The Year Of The Snake

Mengniu Gaoke Fresh Dairy Products Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative and Culturally Significant Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Mengniu Gaoke Fresh Dairy Products as a Silver winner for their exceptional work titled "CNY Design for the Year of the Snake" in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the award within the packaging industry and positions Mengniu Gaoke Fresh Dairy Products as a leader in innovative and culturally relevant design.The CNY Design for the Year of the Snake packaging showcases the relevance of incorporating traditional cultural elements into contemporary design, aligning with the growing trend of consumers seeking meaningful connections to their heritage. By integrating the Chinese zodiac snake motif with a modern visual language, Mengniu Gaoke Fresh Dairy Products demonstrates how packaging design can resonate with consumers on a deeper level, enhancing brand loyalty and emotional engagement.The award-winning packaging features a unique double-layered label system, with the top layer displaying a stylized snake pattern that can be peeled back to reveal hidden blessings on the lower layer. This interactive element transforms the act of opening the product into a ritualistic experience, adding a sense of anticipation and delight for the consumer. The innovative use of materials, printing techniques, and die-cutting ensures the labels remain stable and visually appealing even in refrigerated conditions.The recognition bestowed upon Mengniu Gaoke Fresh Dairy Products by the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This achievement is expected to inspire the brand to continue exploring new avenues for innovation, setting new standards within the industry and driving the evolution of packaging design to better serve the needs and desires of consumers.CNY Design for the Year of the Snake was brought to life by the talented team at Mengniu Gaoke Fresh Dairy Products, with Li Huang serving as the Design Director and Shen Jia Ting as the Designer. Their collaborative efforts and expertise in combining cultural symbolism with contemporary design principles have resulted in a truly remarkable and award-winning packaging solution.Interested parties may learn more at:About Mengniu Gaoke Fresh Dairy ProductsMengniu Gaoke Fresh Dairy Products is a leading food sales and production company based in China. Its subsidiary, SHINY MEADOW, is dedicated to providing Chinese consumers with premium fresh milk that surpasses EU standards. The brand aims to enhance the quality of life for families by offering superior nutrition, ensuring they experience daily vitality and the essence of SHINY MEADOW's commitment to excellence.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, based on pre-established evaluation criteria, is conducted by a world-class jury panel consisting of influential experts, professionals, journalists, and academics in the packaging industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. Now in its 17th year, the competition welcomes entries from all countries, with a blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and advances the principles of good design, driving a cycle of continuous improvement.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

