Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Market to reach US $29.93 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company's Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Service Market Report 2025 – Size, Trends & Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Service Market Be By 2025?

Over recent years, the Internet Protocol (IP) virtual private network (VPN) web hosting service market size has expanded significantly. Projected to expand from $15.68 billion in 2024 to $17.89 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. Factors such as the growing need for secure remote access, the rising take-up of enterprise virtualization, a growing dependency on data privacy laws, an increase in the usage of managed hosting services and burgeoning digital transformation initiatives all contribute to the growth seen in the historic period.

There's an anticipation of swift expansion in the internet protocol (IP) virtual private network (VPN) web hosting service market in the upcoming years. This growth is projected to reach $29.93 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The spurred growth within the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as the integration increase of cloud-based VPN solutions, rising interest in scalable hosting services, widespread acceptance of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, intensified focus on cost-efficient infrastructure, and an escalated focus on compliance-driven hosting demands. Notable trends during this forecast period encompass progress in VPN encryption protocols technology, advancements in cloud-native hosting frameworks, increased investments in research and development for edge computing, technological progression in automation and orchestration, and breakthroughs in AI-driven network monitoring.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Service Market Landscape?

The internet protocol (IP) virtual private network (VPN) web hosting service market is predicted to expand due to rising cyber threats and data infringement. Such threats and breaches pose significant risks to the security, precision, and privacy of digital systems and sensitive information. As online storage and data transfer increase, it provides more targets for malicious entities, intensifying the threat. IP VPN web hosting services ensure safety by encrypting internet traffic and veiling user IP addresses, safeguarding sensitive data from unauthorized access and cyber threats. For example, the Australian Signals Directorate, a governmental agency in Australia, reported approximately 94,000 cybercrimes in the 2022-23 fiscal year - an increase of 23% from the previous year, with an average report every six minutes. The escalating incidents of cyber threats and data breaches are hence fueling the expansion of the IP VPN web hosting service market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Service Market?

Major players in the Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Verizon Communications Incorporated

• AT&T Incorporated

• Comcast Corporation

• Deutsche Telekom Aktiengesellschaft

• China Telecom Corporation Limited

• Orange Business Services

• Vodafone Group Public Limited Company

• Telefónica Sociedad Anónima

• KDDI Corporation

• NTT DATA Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Service Industry?

Leading organizations in the internet protocol (IP) virtual private network (VPN) web hosting service market are giving their attention to the creation of innovative solutions such as Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) private connections. These measures improve data protection, scalability, and operational efficacy. NaaS private connections offer businesses an opportunity to safely transfer confidential data via private, on-demand network routes that do not utilize the public internet. This ensures data encryption, regulatory conformity, and enhanced dependability. For example, Lumen Technologies, a United States-based internet service provider, rolled out Lumen Ethernet On-Demand and Lumen IP-VPN (Internet Protocol Virtual Private Network) On-Demand, two fresh NaaS solutions in January 2024. These are intended to render private, secure, and expandable connections for corporations managing sensitive or regulated data. The solutions enable companies to guard sensitive information such as financial dealings and healthcare records, whilst facilitating easy integration with major cloud service providers like AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. This added security is possible by keeping encrypted data off the public internet, adhering to data protection regulations, and providing adaptable bandwidth scalability which allows users to modify or halt network speeds as required.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Service Market

The internet protocol (IP) virtual private network (VPN) web hosting service market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Website Builder, Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting, Collocated Hosting

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Public Websites, Intranet Services, Mobile Application, Online Application, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Retail, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Website Builder: Drag-And-Drop Website Builder, Content Management System (CMS) Based Builder, E-Commerce Website Builder, Mobile-Optimized Website Builder

2) By Shared Hosting: Linux Shared Hosting, Windows Shared Hosting, Cloud-Based Shared Hosting, Reseller Shared Hosting

3) By Dedicated Hosting: Managed Dedicated Hosting, Unmanaged Dedicated Hosting, Cloud Dedicated Hosting, High-Performance Dedicated Hosting

4) By Collocated Hosting: Full Rack Collocated Hosting, Half Rack Collocated Hosting, Quarter Rack Collocated Hosting, Cabinet Collocated Hosting

Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Service Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Internet Protocol (IP) Virtual Private Network (VPN) Web Hosting Service, North America was identified as the lead region for that year, indicating notable growth trends. Other geographical areas examined in this market study were Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

