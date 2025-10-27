Polaryx Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Lisa Bollinger as Chief Medical Officer

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polaryx Therapeutics , a late-stage clinical biotech company developing drugs for lysosomal storage disorders, today announces the appointment of Lisa L. Bollinger, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, effective October 16, 2025. With over 30 years of experience in pediatric drug development and regulatory affairs, Dr. Bollinger is a highly accomplished pediatrician with a proven track record of success working within the U.S. FDA and in leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.Prior to joining Polaryx, Dr. Bollinger founded Bollinger Regulatory Consulting (BRC), providing regulatory and clinical expertise to venture capital firms. Previously, she served as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Global Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Safety (GRACS) at Merck & Co., leading a team in general medicine, and for nearly 10 years held senior roles at Amgen Inc., primarily focusing on global regulatory affairs and safety, with a particular focus on pediatrics.At the FDA, Dr. Bollinger held leadership roles for over 12 years, including Associate Director at the Office of New Drugs at the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), where she oversaw the Pediatric and Maternal Health Staff (PMHS) and served as the Chair of the Pediatric Review Committee. Prior to the FDA, Dr. Bollinger served as a staff pediatrician at several hospitals within the National Health Service Corps, United States Public Health Service. She also served as an Adjunct Professor of Pediatrics at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.“I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at Polaryx. By advancing the SOTERIA trial, we have a meaningful opportunity to address significant unmet needs by developing therapies for pediatric patients and families living with lysosomal storage disorders. I look forward to collaborating with the team to help accelerate Polaryx’s pipeline and clinical mission,” said Dr. Bollinger.“With her extensive experience across life sciences and regulatory operations, coupled with her background as a practicing pediatrician, Lisa brings an impressive skill set to our leadership team,” said Alex Yang, Chief Executive Officer of Polaryx Therapeutics. “As we continue to advance our pipeline targeting lysosomal storage disorders, her proven track record in leading the development of novel therapies will provide critical insights as we progress to potential future approvals.”Dr. Bollinger will succeed Dr. Ronald Moss, who will be stepping down to pursue new professional opportunities. Dr. Moss has shifted from his role as Chief Medical Officer to ensure a seamless transition.Mr. Yang continues, "We sincerely thank Ron for his leadership and dedication. His commitment and contributions to our clinical program have positioned the SOTERIA trial well."Dr. Bollinger holds a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and completed her residency in pediatrics at the University of California, Davis Medical Center. Dr. Bollinger is the author of numerous peer-reviewed publications and currently serves on the Board of Directors at Apogee Therapeutics (Nasdaq: APGE).About Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc.Polaryx Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biotech company focused on developing patient-friendly small molecule and gene therapy treatments for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). Founded in 2014, Polaryx aims to address unmet needs and accelerate the availability of treatments for patients and families affected by LSDs. Polaryx’s pipeline includes uniquely formulated New Chemical Entities (NCE) and repurposed drugs. Currently, Polaryx is preparing to launch a basket trial as well as a clinical trial to validate the safety and efficacy of its lead drug candidate, PLX-200. For more information, please visit www.polaryx.com

