The Business Research Company's Evaluation Electronics Market Anticipated to Grow at 8.9% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $2.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%” — The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Evaluation Electronics Market In 2025?

The size of the evaluation electronics market has seen a significant increase in recent years. It is predicted to rise from $1.85 billion in 2024 to $2.02 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Factors contributing to the historic period's growth include increased demand for consumer electronics testing, higher acceptance of semiconductor miniaturization, a growing emphasis on product safety and compliance standards, rising investments in R&D for advanced manufacturing, along with an increased demand for reliable and failure analysis solutions.

The market size of the evaluation electronics sector is anticipated to witness substantial expansion in the coming years, ballooning to $2.84 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The prolific growth in the estimated period can be traced back to the expanding application of Industry 4.0, increased usage of automotive electronics, surging need for industrial automation testing, growth in the implementation of digital signal processing devices, and heightened attention to energy-efficient electronic components. In the estimation time frame, major tendencies include the progress in AI-supported test automation, the establishment of high-frequency testing solutions for 5G and subsequent generations, the innovation in virtual prototyping and digital twins, the breakthrough in integrated compliance and certification testing platforms, and design of cloud-based simulation and debugging instruments.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Evaluation Electronics Market?

The expanding use of Industry 4.0 is likely to stimulate the evaluation electronics market's progression. Industry 4.0, recognized as the fourth industrial revolution, incorporates complex digital technologies into manufacturing, establishing intelligent, automated, and data-oriented production environments. Such a shift intensifies the requirement for precise testing and verification of sensors, electronic elements, and control systems, which are crucial for accurate data gathering, automation, and smart decision-making. Data acquisition systems, sensor testers, and signal analyzers, which fall under evaluation electronics, are vital for ensuring the dependability and efficiency of these components. For example, the 2022 Conexus Tech Adoption Report issued by Conexus Indiana, a US-based nonprofit centered on advanced manufacturing and logistics, underscored that the deployment and pilot projects of Industry 4.0 increased by 35% on a year-on-year basis. It also stated that one in every three businesses now identify Industry 4.0 as a strategic investment for expansion. Consequently, the escalated adoption of Industry 4.0 is prompting the rising growth of the evaluation electronics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Evaluation Electronics Industry?

Major players in the Evaluation Electronics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• Viavi Solutions Inc.

• B&K Precision Corporation

• Di-soric

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Analog Devices Inc.

• AMETEK Inc.

• Fortive Corporation

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Advantest Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Evaluation Electronics Industry?

Prominent firms active in the evaluation electronics market are prioritizing the creation of groundbreaking solutions such as bench-top instrumentation. These aim to improve testing precision, enhance measurement efficiency, and facilitate the development of sophisticated electronic products. Bench-top instrumentation is electronic equipment of lab-grade quality used on a workbench to conduct accurate testing, measurement, and evaluation of electrical and electronic systems. For example, Keysight Technologies Inc., a reputable electronics firm based in the US, introduced its smart bench essentials plus in August 2025. This was intended to bring simplicity to electronic testing through a comprehensive, all-in-one approach. The innovation leverages advanced Truevolt technology and high-resolution ADCs to greatly reduce measurement errors and enable precise testing. Its integrated instrument platform adheres to strict industry standards, thus ensuring product compliance and quality. The intuitive, color-coded interfaces and inbuilt automation speed up innovation cycles and simplify electronic testing processes, thus increasing productivity.

What Segments Are Covered In The Evaluation Electronics Market Report?

The evaluation electronics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Types: 2-Dimensional, 3-Dimensional

2) By Technology: Analog Evaluation Electronics, Digital Evaluation Electronics, Mixed Signal Evaluation Electronics, Radio Frequency (RF) Microwave Evaluation Electronics, Embedded Systems Evaluation

3) By Application: Research And Development (RAndD), Production Testing, Quality Control (QC), Repair And Maintenance, Calibration Services, Education And Training

4) By End User: Electronics Manufacturing, Automotive Industry, Aerospace And Defense, Telecommunications, Healthcare And Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Academic And Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By 2-Dimensional: Oscilloscopes, Multimeters, Logic Analyzers

2) By 3-Dimensional: Embedded Systems Evaluation, Mixed Signal Evaluation Electronics, Digital Evaluation Electronics

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Evaluation Electronics Market By 2025?

In the Evaluation Electronics Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the dominant region in 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth over the forecasted period. The report includes an overview of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

