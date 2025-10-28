The Business Research Company

Environmental Measuring Instruments Market To Reach $15.68 Billion By 2029 – TBRC Exclusive Report

Expected to grow to $15.68 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%

How Much Is The Environmental Measuring Instrument Market Worth?

In recent years, the market size for environmental measuring instruments has experienced robust growth. It is predicted to expand from $11.27 billion in 2024 to $12.08 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to growth during the historical period include the increase in environmental legislation, heightened awareness of pollution, industrial expansion, a surge in demand for real-time monitoring, and an upward trend in the adoption of sustainable practices.

Predictions show robust expansion in the environmental measuring instrument market in the coming years, with the anticipation of reaching $15.68 billion in 2029, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This projected growth within the forecast period may be credited to the escalating need for sophisticated sensor technology, enhanced governmental funding, an increased emphasis on tackling climate change, a rise in the demand for portable testing devices, and augmented industrial growth. The forecast period also indicates significant trends such as the progress in IoT integration, creativity in downsized sensors, the rise of automated testing mechanisms, the inclusion of AI for anticipatory analysis, and advancements in processing real-time data.

What Are The Factors Driving The Environmental Measuring Instrument Market?

The growth of the environmental measuring instrument market is being spurred by rising pollution worries. These worries pertain to the harmful substances or contaminants found in the natural environment, which have detrimental effects on human health, ecosystems, and overall environmental quality. Such concerns are primarily fuelled by urbanization and industrial activities, which escalate levels of air pollution. Environmental measurement tools offer a solution to these concerns by giving precise, real-time data on pollutants, allowing for effective monitoring of environmental conditions and prompt action to curtail pollution, thereby safeguarding public health. As an illustration, the US-based non-profit organization, the American Lung Association which is devoted to enhancing lung health and preventing lung disease, reported that around 125.2 million Americans, which approximates to 37% of the population, were exposed to harmful ozone pollution between 2021 and 2023. This reflects a surge of 24.6 million people from the previous year. Consequently, the surge in pollution concerns is catalysing the expansion of the environmental measuring instrument market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Environmental Measuring Instrument Market?

Major players in the Environmental Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• 3M Company

• Merck KGaA

• Emerson Electric Co.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• HORIBA Ltd.

• Fluke Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Environmental Measuring Instrument Industry?

Leading corporations in the environmental measuring instrument market are prioritizing the creation of sophisticated products like the 5th generation Aqualog system to boost reliable water research and environmental tracking. The 5th generation Aqualog system is a cutting-edge tool that simultaneously measures light absorption and fluorescence, delivering exact, trustworthy findings for water research and environmental monitoring, and rectifying any potential errors. For example, in August 2025, Horiba, a company from Japan renowned for its analytical and measurement technology, introduced the Aqualog-Next A-TEEM Spectrometer. This instrument of the fifth generation permits quick, high-definition molecular fingerprinting to tackle pressing matters such as climate change, harmful algal blooms, and drinking water safety. The system collaborates with EzSpec software for easier data collection, processing, and reporting. It also offers NIST traceability, corrections for inner-filter effects, 3D-to-2D profiling, and supports multivariate analysis, proving its versatility for a wide range of water research and environmental monitoring tasks.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Environmental Measuring Instrument Market Share?

The environmental measuring instrument market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Types: Single Parameter Environmental Measuring Instrument, Multiparameter Environmental Measuring Instrument

2) By Application: Indoor, Outdoor

3) By End-Use: Government And Regulatory Agencies, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Industrial Facilities, Utilities, Commercial And Residential Facilities, Research And Academia, Agriculture And Forestry, Construction And Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Single Parameter Environmental Measuring Instrument: Gas Analyzers, Particulate Matter (PM) Monitors, Water Quality Testing Instruments, Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Noise Level Meters, Radiation Detectors

2) By Multiparameter Environmental Measuring Instrument: Air Quality Monitoring Systems, Multiparameter Water Quality Analyzers, Integrated Weather Stations, Soil Quality Monitoring Systems, Portable Environmental Monitoring Devices

What Are The Regional Trends In The Environmental Measuring Instrument Market?

In 2024, North America led the global environmental measuring instrument market in terms of size. The forecast for its growth also remains substantial. The Environmental Measuring Instrument Global Market Report 2025 includes other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

