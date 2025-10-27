Morgan Business Sales Issues 2025 Mid-Year Renewable Energy and Sustainability Sector M&A Overview

Morgan Business Sales

Morgan Business Sales has published its 2025 Mid-Year Renewable Energy and Sustainability Sector M&A Overview.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The comprehensive report provides in-depth analysis of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) across Australia’s renewable energy and sustainability sectors for the first half of 2025. It highlights key transaction trends, notable deals, and buyer dynamics that are shaping this rapidly evolving market. As demand for green energy, low-carbon technologies, and environmental solutions accelerates, the landscape for strategic investment and growth in these industries continues to transform.Drawing from recent market intelligence, the overview underscores heightened interest from both strategic acquirers and private equity groups. Solar and battery projects, grid-scale storage, resource recovery, and circular economy ventures have attracted significant investment and consolidation. The report points to an increasingly competitive acquisition environment, driven by government policy, decarbonisation mandates, and favourable capital flows.Detailed deal case studies are included, illustrating shifts in valuation multiples and due diligence focus areas. Recent transactions reviewed in the report reflect the sector’s resilience, multi-year growth outlook, and the emergence of new market entrants. Vendor sentiment remains strong, with a notable lift in transactions involving engineering consultancies, specialty manufacturers, and facility operators supporting Australia’s transition to a greener economy.The report also examines the evolving buyer pool. Alongside traditional utilities and infrastructure groups, the analysis reveals a rising number of cross-border buyers, strategic alliances, and first-time acquirers motivated by ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) objectives. Increased activity from superannuation funds and private capital flows has reshaped competition for premium mid-market assets.Sector participants will find the mid-year overview a valuable resource for benchmarking, strategic planning, and identifying upcoming market opportunities. Morgan Business Sales ' analysts have included projections for the remainder of 2025, as well as commentary on regulatory themes, funding trends, and the outlook for further sector consolidation.For more information and to access the full report, visit the official Morgan Business Sales website About Morgan Business SalesMorgan Business Sales is one of Australia’s leading business brokerage and M&A advisory firms, specialising in the sale and acquisition of mid-market businesses across key growth sectors including renewable energy, technology, construction, and essential services. Visit www.morganbusinesssales.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.