Hollow-Core Fiber Market Size Worth $2.23 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hollow-Core Fiber Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Hollow-Core Fiber Market Worth?

The market size for hollow-core fibers has seen quick expansion in recent times. The market is projected to increase from $1.05 billion in 2024 to $1.23 billion in 2025, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. Catalysts for growth during the historical period include the escalating uptake of swift data transmission, burgeoning demand for extended communication networks, proliferating utilization in scientific research applications, mounting dependency on cloud computing services, and the increasing implementation in defense and aerospace communication systems.

Over the next few years, the hollow-core fiber market size is projected to experience substantial expansion. The anticipated growth rate is 16.2% CAGR, taking the market size to an estimated $2.24 billion by 2029. Various factors fuel this prospective rise, including an increased demand for 5G networks, an escalation in telecom infrastructure investments, a surge in cloud computing and data centers, industrial automation growth, and government-support digital connectivity initiatives. Key trends for the forecast period consist of advancements in fiber production technology, low-loss transmission design innovations, investment enhancements in optical communication infrastructure, progress in hybrid fiber technologies, and advancements in scalable production methodology.

What Are The Factors Driving The Hollow-Core Fiber Market?

The surge in demand for rapid internet connection is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the hollow-core fiber industry. Rapid internet connectivity implies broadband services offering swift data transmission capabilities, facilitating seamless digital communication and data exchange. The need for high-speed internet is on the rise due to the swift digital transformation across sectors. This includes remote work, cloud computing, and streaming services, all of which necessitate a robust bandwidth infrastructure to manage growing data consumption requirements. Hollow-core fiber enhances high-speed internet connection by harnessing air-filled cores that allow light signals to swiftly travel with considerably lowered latency and signal losses, as compared to traditional solid-core fibers. This provides the infrastructure necessary for high-demand, high-bandwidth applications, as well as upcoming telecommunication networks. For example, in November 2024, according to the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library, a British government body, gigabit-capable broadband encompassed 78% of UK premises by January 2024, a rise from 72% in January 2023, 64% in January 2022, and 36% in January 2021. Consequently, the growing demand for high-speed internet connection is prompting the growth of the hollow-core fiber industry.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hollow-Core Fiber Market?

Major players in the Hollow-Core Fiber Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

• Heraeus Covantics GmbH

• Prysmian Group

• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

• Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.

• HUBER+SUHNER AG

• Thorlabs Inc.

• Relativity Networks Inc.

• YSL Photonics Co. Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Hollow-Core Fiber Market?

Leading entities in the hollow-core fiber sector are prioritizing the creation of groundbreaking solutions like low-loss anti-resonant hollow-core fibers to facilitate high-capacity, ultra-fast, and low-latency optical networks. Anti-resonant hollow-core fibers (AR-HCFs) are a type of optical fiber with an empty center that directs light through air instead of solid glass. This decreases scattering and absorption, thus lowering signal loss, reducing latency, limiting dispersion, and supporting high-power, high-speed data transmission for long distances. For example, Linfiber Technology (Nantong) Co., Ltd., a firm based in China, launched LinearCore, a hollow-core fiber cable equipped with a novel anti-resonant hollow-core fiber (AR-HCF) structure in September 2024. This structure has a loss of 0.5 dB/km in the C+L band. This cable offers roughly 30% less latency compared to regular silica glass fibers and sustains ultra-high capacity transmission, promoting efficient long-distance, high-speed data movement with little signal degradation. LinearCore integrates cutting-edge connector and splicing technologies, like SMF28-HCF connectors and HCF-HCF splicing methods, resulting in a low connection loss (<0.3 dB) and dependable field usage. Its construction allows greater input power, minimizes the necessity for repeaters and amplifiers, simplifies optical dispersion and nonlinear compensation, thus reducing energy usage and overall system expenditure.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Hollow-Core Fiber Market Share?

The hollow-core fiber market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type Of Fiber: Photonic Bandgap Fibers, Anti-Resonant Fibers, Other Specialized Hollow-Core Fibers

2) By Material: Silica, Polymer, Other Materials

3) By Manufacturing Process: Extrusion Process, Draw Tower Process, Lasing And Sintering Methods, Other Advanced Manufacturing Techniques

4) By End-User: Telecom And Information Technology (IT), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Aerospace And Defense, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Photonic Bandgap Fibers: Bragg Fibers, Kagome Fibers, Tube Lattice Fibers, Hollow-Core Photonic Crystal Fibers

2) By Anti-Resonant Fibers: Single-Ring Anti-Resonant Fibers, Nested-Ring Anti-Resonant Fibers, Negative Curvature Fibers, Tube Lattice Anti-Resonant Fibers

3) By Other Specialized Hollow-Core Fibers: Low-Loss Hollow-Core Fibers, High-Power Transmission Fibers, Dispersion-Managed Hollow-Core Fibers, Custom Geometry Hollow-Core Fibers

What Are The Regional Trends In The Hollow-Core Fiber Market?

For the year mentioned in the Hollow-Core Fiber Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led as the biggest market region and is projected to grow the fastest. The report includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

