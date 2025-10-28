Playable Inc. Presents Innovation Excellence Award to Aeroméxico for Innovation in Video Email Marketing

Aeroméxico Digital Marketing Team

Aeroméxico recognized for breakthrough customer engagement results using Playable Video

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playable Inc. proudly awards Aeroméxico the Innovation Excellence Award 2025 in Video Email Marketing, recognizing the airline’s exceptional use of instant-play video to engage customers and drive business results during Mexico’s national e-commerce event, Hot Sale. The award was presented to Franco Guerrero Vargas, Head of Digital Marketing, Aeroméxico.

Aeroméxico, Mexico’s flagship airline, aimed to strengthen customer engagement and conversion during its Hot Sale 2025 campaign without increasing media spend. To meet this challenge, the airline integrated instant-play video into its email marketing using Playable’s innovative video platform..

Between March and June 2025, Aeroméxico delivered over 30 million instant-play video views (“plays”) via Playable, contributing approximately MXN $112 million in revenue during that period. The campaign’s performance is evaluated as a year-over-year comparison of March-June 2025 versus March-June 2024, demonstrating the impact of scaling instant-play video in email.

The result was a +25% lift in conversions compared to static email, a +12% YoY increase in conversion rate, and an overall +8% increase in email-driven revenue. The findings indicate that more plays drove more revenue and a higher conversion rate in 2025 relative to 2024.

“With Playable, our marketing initiatives go beyond engagement: they generate results. The increase in conversions has translated into a measurable impact, making Playable a key driver of Aeroméxico's email marketing growth strategy,” said Brenda Diana Soto Tejeda, Digital Media Manager, Aeroméxico.

Aeroméxico deployed video at scale across its CRM programs, which provided a 360-degree view of customer behavior and enabled personalized customer journeys. With Playable’s instant-play video seamlessly integrated into this ecosystem, Aeroméxico delivered immersive and emotionally compelling experiences that resonated with mobile-first audiences, with 60% of views occurring on mobile devices.

The innovation in this initiative comes from Aeroméxico’s large-scale use of Playable’s instant-play video in email, combined with a year-over-year analysis that definitely measured its impact on conversion and revenue.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate Aeroméxico for leading the way in innovative customer engagement within the airline industry,” said Phillip Wing, Phd, CEO and Founder of Playable Inc. “With Playable’s instant-play video technology, they’ve set a new benchmark for how airlines can engage customers and turn email communications into measurable business growth.”

Playable continues to empower brands globally with video that engages at scale, across multiple channels.

