Renowned Pop Artist Tiptree Cordwainer Expands ‘StickheadWorld’ — From Gallery Walls to a Global Online Launch

“Welcome to StickheadWorld — the vibrant Pop Art universe created by Los Angeles artist Tiptree Cordwainer, blending bold color, imagination, and contemporary storytelling.”

Los Angeles artist Tiptree Cordwainer launches StickheadWorld universe. From the gallery circuit, to a worldwide audience, through a new online art platform.

"The Stickhead race, after attaining great power and great achievements, found an unusual principle of motivation behind their success.” — "Have Fun".

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After decades of creative exploration across canvas, print, and digital form, Pop Artist Tiptree Cordwainer , creator of StickheadWorld , is bringing his vibrant universe of color, imagination, and contemporary pop culture to audiences worldwide through a new online expansion and marketing launch.Art Meets StorytellingCordwainer, whose Singular Art paintings have captured the attention of the art world with their explosive movement, color, and emotional complexity, introduces audiences to a dual-plane of creative experience:NEW ART: A high-impact series of fine art paintings where Abstract Expressionism collides with Modern Pop Art in a raw, emotionally driven style. Every piece is a creation from Cordwainer’s decades-long journey, from childhood prodigy to hit song writer, touring musician and collaborator with some of the most iconic cultural figures in modern history. If ever there was truly "one-of-a-kind" art, this is it!THE STICKHEAD STORY UNIVERSE: A multi-media novel in progress that introduces 44 original characters from a futuristic race—500,000 years ahead of Earth. Stickhead beings have overcome the same struggles we face today, evolving into one of the most powerful civilizations in the galaxy. Their immense power gave them an unusual but powerful principle, “Have fun”. The narrative’s themes are visually interpreted through a growing gallery of paintings that serve as cinematic snapshots of intergalactic adventure and transformation.Praise from Industry Icons. Cordwainer’s work has drawn admiration from major voices in the creative world:The Simpsons — Robert Ingram, Original & Current Senior Animator.“I was inspired by the colors — the palette choices were brilliant. From background to foreground, each color was perfectly placed. Stickhead, and the host of characters, and the world of pop, contemporary, and modern art Mr. Cordwainer brought to us, is a welcome addition to any art enthusiast’s collection.”— Lee Simon, Acclaimed Playwright, Author, & Director“The concept of Stickhead, from the mind of Tip Cordwainer, is absolutely fascinating to me. Its refreshing, exciting, and original. It's one thing to have an idea, another to take the idea and make a concept, and yet another to execute it. Tip has executed his concept into grand form. Artistically I find the work captivating in its use of vibrant color, and might I add, fun. One day I can see people asking, ‘Do you have a Stickhead?’ And people will know exactly who you mean.”— Johnny Whitworth. Actor. Movies- ‘The Rainmaker”, Empire Records, Ghost Rider, Limitless. TV- The 100, Blindspot.“What to say about a world with multiple universe and endless possibilities. Tiptree Cordwainer has not only conceived of something with endless possibilities, in a multi-dimensional sense, but I’m taken by the spiritual aspect of Stickheads adventures. I dig the bold colors and find comfort in somewhat nostalgic Pop of the scenery and characters. Having had a conversation with Mr. Cordwainer, I found that I wasn’t far off with the spiritual aspect… Tips work has heart and endless possibilities when you let it open your mind… ya dig”. Tag Gallery , One of Los Angeles’s oldest and most prominent galleries.“Tiptree Cordwainer’s futuristic world of Stickhead has invented a limitless world with pop art figures that pose for selfies and show us their fantastic, planet surfing world. His art leans into powerful colors and imagination. Viewing the work together cheers any room and reminds us that the human imagination is limitless. Like the artist himself, the paintings emit boundless energy and an experience for all ages”.Wren SarrowRecent Exhibition: A Standout Showing at TAG Gallery’s National Event Tip Cordwainer was recently named one of the top featured artist at the prestigious “Made in the USA: Comics to Counterculture” Awards Reception, hosted by the TAG Gallery Association, one of Los Angeles’ most influential and nationally recognized artist communities. The event celebrated boundary-pushing creators across mediums, and Cordwainer’s featured works were among the most talked-about of the evening.Event link: TAG GalleryNow Enter: Website Link: StickheadWorldNow live, StickheadWorld offers an immersive online experience where collectors and fans can: Commission original works. Purchase fine art prints, canvases, and Stickhead merchandise. Explore the ongoing world of Stickhead, and not just new art, but the story of a race which gives hope to Earth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.