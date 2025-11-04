World Food Prize Foundation Events Spotlight Meds & Food for Kids’ Localized Agricultural-Nutritional Solutions

Chris Greene, Meds & Food for Kids, with fellow panelists at the 2025 Borlaug Dialogue: Rev. Eugene Cho, Bread for the World, and Ibnou Dieng, IITA. Greene highlighted how MFK’s locally produced nutritious school snack delivers long-term benefits for Haitian families. Patricia B. Wolff, MD, founder of Meds & Food for Kids, is the first and only physician to be named a Top Agri-Food Pioneer by the World Food Prize Foundation. A team of nearly 90 Haitians manage and operate Meds and Food for Kids’ modern, solar-powered factory, producing and providing last-mile delivery of ready-to-use therapeutic (RUTF) and supplemental foods to treat and prevent malnutrition.

CEO Shares Insight on Prevention in “Hunger Hotspots” and Founder Receives Top Agri-food Pioneer Award

School meals aren’t charity; they’re infrastructure. Agriculture isn’t peripheral to peace; it’s peace in motion. Future stability will be built by what we grow, make, and nourish together.” — Chris Greene, CEO of Meds & Food for Kids

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meds & Food for Kids (MFK) took the stage at the World Food Prize Foundation’s Norman E. Borlaug International Dialogue, which convened October 21-23 in Des Moines, Iowa. Patricia Wolff, MD, MFK founder, received a Top Agri-Food Pioneer Award. In addition, Chris Greene, CEO, spoke on an international panel about how localized development solutions can feed more of the world’s children.Meds & Food for Kids uses a holistic, locally led approach to end the cycle of poverty and hunger in Haiti. In a modern, solar-powered factory in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, MFK produces ready-to-use therapeutic (RUTF) and supplemental foods to treat and prevent severe acute malnutrition in children and pregnant and nursing mothers.CEO CHRIS GREENE SPOKE ON TRAINING FARMERS AND PRODUCING NUTRITIOUS SCHOOL SNACKS LOCALLYGreene joined a panel of other international experts to discuss “Hunger Hotspots and the Humanitarian Development Nexus: Agricultural Research and School Feeding for Global Stability.” He highlighted how MFK’s locally driven agricultural training and production of nutritional school snacks deliver long-term benefits for school children and their families.MFK’s Haitian agronomists train and mentor farmers on agricultural techniques to improve the quality, safety and yield of peanuts and other crops. Education and mentorship enable families to move beyond subsistence to farming as a business. The peanuts produced by local farmers are a key ingredient in Vita Mamba, a school snack supplement for children between the ages of four and 14 years old. The World Food Programme, international research institutes and local organizations are valuable partners with MFK. Together, they invest in building local capacity that results in sustainable food production, a healthy diet and economic growth that supports educational opportunities.“By investing in local capacity, we bridge emergency humanitarian assistance and long-term economic development to break the cycle of dependency,” Greene said. “School meals aren’t charity; they’re infrastructure. Agriculture isn’t peripheral to peace; it’s peace in motion. The future of stability will be built not by what we import, but by what we grow, make, and nourish together.”Greene added, “Complex problems require comprehensive solutions. Humanitarian when needed, developmental by design, and local at every level.”This Bourlag Dialogue Deep Dive panel is posted on the World Food Prize Foundation’s YouTube channel. See: “Hunger Hotspots and the Humanitarian Development Nexus: Agricultural Research and School Feeding for Global Stability.”FOUNDER DR. PATRICIA WOLFF RECOGNIZED AS TOP AGRI-FOOD PIONEER The World Food Prize Foundation honored MFK founder Patricia B. Wolff, MD, as a Top Agri-food Pioneer (TAP). The award recognizes visionary scientists, farmers, policy advisors, entrepreneurs, and humanitarians who drive bold and innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges in global food security. Dr. Wolff is the first and only physician to receive the TAP award.Dr. Wolff founded MFK in 2003 to address the suffering and deaths of children from malnutrition that she witnessed in Haiti. A pediatrician and clinical professor of pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Dr. Wolff began building a transformative agricultural-nutritional model that saves lives today while building sustainable food systems for tomorrow.“This well-deserved recognition of Dr. Wolff’s early vision and lifelong work comes at a time when the international development community is searching for innovations that can deliver practical, achievable results,” said Chris Greene, CEO of Meds & Food for Kids. “Effective local solutions like MFK’s are the most direct way to save children and the best path forward for global food security.”ABOUT MEDS & FOOD FOR KIDSBased in Haiti, Meds & Food for Kids (MFK) saves lives and transforms futures by treating malnourished children and mothers, training farmers, and creating jobs. MFK has treated more than one million malnourished children and pregnant and nursing mothers with ready-to-use therapeutic and supplemental foods (Medika Mamba/Plumpy'Nut, Vita Mamba, and Plumpy'Doz) produced at MFK's factory in Haiti.MFK's solar-powered factory in Cap-Haitien – managed and operated completely by local staff in Haiti – provides a sustainable solution that interrupts the cycle of poverty, the root cause of hunger. MFK provides education and support to small plot Haitian farmers to increase the quality and yield of their peanut crops, training more than 3,800 farmers.MFK partners with more than 150 clinics, schools, and humanitarian agencies in Haiti, including UNICEF and the World Food Programme.See more information at mfkhaiti.org

Haitian Resilience and Localized Model that Works: 1 million malnourished children, pregnant and nursing mothers treated with RUTF; 6,000 local farmer trained

