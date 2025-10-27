Next Point Advises Family-Owned Company Through Strategic Exit

Strategic sale of NY-based Ruspak preserves legacy, retains employees, and positions the 60-year-old packaging business for growth under new ownership.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Point LLC, a boutique M&A advisory firm specializing in founder-led business transitions, announced the successful completion of the strategic sale of Ruspak, a second-generation specialty packaging company based in Lyons, New York.

The transaction, which closed in Q3, ensures business continuity for Ruspak’s 28 full-time employees and preserves the company’s six-decade legacy while positioning it for future growth under new ownership.

Founded in 1959, Ruspak has been a trusted packaging partner in the Finger Lakes region for over 60 years. The company was previously owned and operated by members of the Brickle family, with Andy Brickle serving as President and Paul Mierzwa as Vice President of Quality Systems. Together, they led the company for more than three decades, maintaining its reputation for quality, reliability, and community stewardship.

“After 31 years in the business, it was time to focus on family,” said Brickle. “We wanted to ensure the company, our team, and our customers were in good hands. Jui and her team at Next Point gave us the clarity and confidence to move forward.”

Next Point LLC, led by Managing Partner Jui Trivedi, advised Ruspak throughout the transaction — from pre-market positioning through closing. The firm sourced and negotiated with a local entrepreneur buyer who brings both operational experience and a strong commitment to maintaining Ruspak’s culture, workforce, and community roots.

“This deal involved many moving parts — from legacy considerations to operational handoff — but what mattered most was securing the right outcome for both the sellers and the future of the business,” said Trivedi. “The sellers cared about more than valuation — they cared about their people and their legacy. We worked to find a buyer who respected that, and who could lead Ruspak into its next phase of growth.”

The buyer intends to retain all staff and continue operations in Lyons, NY, while introducing strategic investments to support long-term expansion.

“We’re proud of what we built, and now we’re proud of how we handed it off,” said Mierzwa. “The outcome gave us peace of mind and protected what matters most.”

Trivedi, a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) with an MBA in Finance, specializes in lower-middle-market transactions across the industrial and healthcare sectors. She is known for crafting high-integrity exits that prioritize both financial outcomes and personal alignment.

About Next Point LLC

Next Point LLC is a specialized mergers & acquisitions advisory firm serving owners of industrial, medical, and dental businesses nationwide. With a focus on strategic exits and founder-focused outcomes, Next Point delivers tailored deal execution backed by decades of financial, operational, and transactional experience.

For more information, visit nextpointllc.com or Trivedi@nextpointllc.com

