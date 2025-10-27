Create Abundance Foundation Launches in Dublin to Foster Creativity and Cultural Dialogue

The official logo of Create Abundance Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Dublin that supports creativity, awareness and cultural dialogue through education and the arts.

Inspired by the philosophy of Sagesse et Abondance by Dazhun Zhang, the Foundation supports creativity and awareness through education and the arts.

Abundance is not measured by what we possess but by the depth of our awareness and our capacity to create meaning together.” — Create Abundance Foundation

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Create Abundance Foundation announces its launch in Dublin, Ireland, as a non-profit organisation registered under the Companies Act 2014. The Foundation was established to explore how the philosophy of Sagesse et Abondance , which understands abundance as growth, may take form through artistic, educational and cultural work, including collaborations with creative communities and learning institutions.Guided by the values of creativity, empathy and awareness, the Foundation supports initiatives that encourage collaboration and dialogue across disciplines.At its core, the Foundation regards abundance as a continuous process of creative and conscious growth.Its work includes residencies, educational partnerships and cultural projects that examine the connections between human experience, creative practice and the natural world. Each initiative links reflection with practice to contribute to shared understanding and cultural reflection.“La croissance, plutôt que la richesse, est la plus importante mission pour notre âme,” wrote Dazhun Zhang in Sagesse et Abondance (English translation: “Growth, rather than wealth, is the most important mission of our soul.” In this spirit, the Create Abundance Foundation supports projects that interpret abundance as growth in creativity, awareness and shared experience.The Foundation holds that abundance begins when creativity is shared, when ideas become a way to understand one another. Early activities will focus on developing pilot programs and partnerships that bring together artists, educators and researchers in reflective collaboration.Philosophy and PracticeThe Foundation draws its inspiration from Sagesse et Abondance, a philosophical work by Dazhun Zhang that describes abundance as a process of growth rather than accumulation. Bringing together Eastern and Western perspectives, Dazhun Zhang’s writings emphasise awareness, creativity and responsibility in the evolution of thought.In alignment with these principles, the Foundation supports:• Educational and dialogue programs involving artists, scholars and educators from different cultural contexts.• Collaborative publications and multimedia projects exploring relationships between wisdom, creativity and collective learning.• Artistic residencies and exhibitions that examine perception, identity and the creative process.• Research and translation initiatives that make philosophical and artistic works accessible across languages and cultures.• Partnerships with educational institutions to develop resources linking creativity, reflection and learning.These activities foster collaboration among creative and academic communities and provide settings for mentorship, reflection and cross-cultural exchange.About Sagesse et AbondanceWritten by Dazhun Zhang, Sagesse et Abondance considers creativity, spiritual growth and awareness as elements of a shared human practice. The book invites readers to see abundance not as material accumulation but as a continuing process of learning and participation in life. Its ideas inform the Foundation’s approach to creativity and human development.About Create Abundance FoundationThe Create Abundance Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Dublin, Ireland. It supports cultural, educational and artistic initiatives that promote creativity, awareness and mutual understanding. By linking reflection with creation, the Foundation encourages dialogue between philosophy and practice in contemporary culture, interpreting abundance as growth, both personal and collective.

