DrStile.com Launches New Website Focused on Patient Experience, Safety, and Informed Choices

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Frank L. Stile , a double board-certified plastic surgeon with over 20 years of experience in Las Vegas, has launched a new website designed to improve user experience, highlight advanced facial procedures, and deliver trusted information to prospective patients aged 40 to 70 and beyond.With over 15,000 patients treated, Dr. Stile continues to lead in facial rejuvenation and anti-aging techniques. The redesigned site reflects this leadership, offering patients an easier way to learn about procedures, view before-and-after galleries, read verified testimonials, and make informed decisions about their care.Dr. Stile has also been expanding his network, collaborating with top facial surgeons from around the world to refine his facelift and deep plane face and neck lift techniques. These updates bring the latest and safest best practices to his patients at Stile Aesthetics and Premium Surgical Center, a Joint Commission-accredited facility.“Patient safety comes first, always. The new site is a reflection of how far we’ve come, how much we care, and where we’re going,” said Dr. Stile. “My goal is to give patients the tools, access, and results that help them look and feel their best, both inside and out.”Featured facial procedures include: Deep Plane Facelift and Neck Lift- Blepharoplasty- Brow Lift- Lip Lift- Facial Fat Transfer- CO2 Laser Skin ResurfacingThe launch of the new website is in alignment with the launch of our billboard marketing campaign, "This is 80." The billboard features one of his facelift patients in her 80s, highlighting transformative results through advanced techniques and attention to detail.As his patients age, their needs evolve. Dr. Stile responds with treatments that improve quality of life, not just appearance. Stile Aesthetics supports this by offering in-house recovery services like lymphatic massage and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, ensuring full care without referrals.About Stile AestheticsStile Aesthetics has been a leader in cosmetic plastic surgery and anti-aging medicine for over 20 years. Founded by Dr. Frank L. Stile, the practice blends surgical precision with medical science to help patients achieve aesthetic goals that also support long-term wellness.Dr. Stile is double board-certified in Plastic Surgery and Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine. His approach goes beyond the surface. He believes that treating the body internally helps preserve surgical results and improve quality of life. The practice offers in-house post-operative care, including lymphatic massage and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, to extend the benefits of each procedure.The mission at Stile Aesthetics is clear: empower patients through high-quality care and transformative procedures that restore confidence and self-esteem.Outside the operating room, Dr. Stile is a dedicated husband and father, as well as an accomplished artist, author, sculptor, and philanthropist. His artistic eye and attention to detail are reflected in every aspect of his surgical work.

