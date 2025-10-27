PMCoin ($PM) Minted to Power the Nightlife and Entertainment Digital Ecosystem

PMCoin Presale on Pinksale

PMCoin launches its presale on PinkSale, merging nightlife and blockchain through digital payments, rewards, VIP access, and entertainment events.

The collaboration with Reality Network will help us demonstrate how blockchain payments and rewards can connect fans, venues, and creators across entertainment platforms.” — Peter Madrigal

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PMCoin ($PM) is redefining the nightlife and entertainment industry with its official presale launch on PinkSale, offering early supporters a chance to participate in what has been called the future of nightlife engagement through blockchain. Following a successful presale and token listing, PMCoin will debut a multi-episode collaboration with Reality Network on The Roku Channel, bringing real-world nightlife experiences and $PM-powered events into the global spotlight.

Founded by nightlife entrepreneur and television personality Peter Madrigal of the hit reality show Vanderpump Rules, PMCoin merges real-world entertainment value with blockchain payments and rewards systems. "PMCoin is about giving back and creating a system where every night out has lasting value," said Madrigal, Founder. "We're bridging the gap between physical nightlife experiences and digital ownership."

PMCoin connects venues such as nightclubs, lounges, and entertainment events through a global tokenized payments and rewards platform. Users will be able to use $PM to book VIP tables, buy event tickets, access exclusive partner experiences, and earn ongoing rewards via PMCoin's Venue Industry Partner (VIP) ecosystem.

Built on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, PMCoin leverages ultra-fast, low-cost transactions that offer transparency and speed to venues and users alike, making blockchain use as effortless as tapping a wristband at the door for entry. For venues, PMCoin offers more than a payment option, it's a loyalty and engagement engine that turns each customer interaction into measurable digital value.

The integration with Reality Network will take PMCoin's mission mainstream, featuring exclusive event coverage after the presale and listing phase. The Reality Network x PMCoin content series will highlight PMCoin-hosted nightlife events, VIP experiences, and on-location activations that show $PM in being utilized, from venue partnerships to promotional incentives. Each episode will spotlight the convergence of blockchain, entertainment, and community engagement, showcasing the nightlife revolution powered by PMCoin.

The PMCoin presale is active on PinkSale Finance with a set rate of 1 SOL for every 100,000 $PM. All liquidity will remain locked for six months post-launch to ensure long-term stability and community confidence. The smart contract has been fully audited by BlockSAFU, reinforcing transparency and trust. Early supporters can register for whitelist access to guarantee participation before presale ends on December 28, 2025 and official public listing on the decentralized exchange begins.

About PMCoin

PMCoin (SPM) is a Solana-based cryptocurrency revolutionizing nightlife and entertainment through blockchain-powered rewards and payments. Designed for real-world engagement, PMCoin turns live event participation into digital ownership and value. For more information, please review whitepaper, or visit: Website: www.pmcoin.xyz | X Twitter): @pmcoinxyz | Instagram: @pmcoinxyz | Telegram: t.me/pmcoinxyz

About Reality Network

Reality Network is a streaming destination dedicated to reality entertainment, available globally on The Roku Channel. The network delivers fresh, original reality programming across entertainment, lifestyle. celebrity culture, and entrepreneurship, giving audiences a 24/7 front-row experience into real stories and real personalities shaping pop culture today. For more information, please visit: www.realitynetwork.tv

About Peter Madrigal

Peter Madrigal is the CEO of Reality Network and a renowned television personality, filmmaker, and nightlife entrepreneur best known for his decade-long role on Vanderpump Rules. Beyond television, Madrigal has cultivated a strong presence in the nightlife industry as a creative director, event producer, and business strategist for several of Los Angeles' most recognized venues. Through PMCoin, Madrigal combines IRL innovation with blockchain technology to bring a next-generation cryptocurrency minted to power the nightlife and entertainment digital ecosystem. His leadership bridges Hollywood and Web3, empowering creators, venues, and guests to share in digital value generated through real-world experiences.

About PinkSale

PinkSale Finance is a decentralized multi-chain launchpad that empowers blockchain innovators to raise capital and securely launch tokens across leading networks such as Solana, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polygon. The platform facilitates presales, fair launches, and IDOs while providing advanced tools for liquidity locking, KYC verification, and anti-bot protection. To date, PinkSale has supported over 20,000 verified projects, raising more than $1 billion globally, making it one of the most trusted platforms for launching verified decentralized tokens. For more information, please visit: www.pinksale.finance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.