From Miami to Marina Bay Sands: CEO Amir Benesh Showcases KimaniLife.com’s Vision at TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025

KimaniLife.com KimaniLife.com CEO Amir Benesh at TOKEN2049 Singapore Kimani Life

Amir Benesh represented Kimani at the world’s biggest crypto event along with more than 25,000 attendees from over 7,000 companies located in 160+ countries.

Kimani Life is committed to bridging the gap between luxury travel lifestyle, concierge services, and the emerging on-chain economy.” — Amir Benesh

ClubKimani MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 1-2 October 2025, the global crypto and Web3 community gathered on the iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore for the flagship conference TOKEN2049 Singapore.“Being at TOKEN2049 Singapore gives us a front-row seat to where the future is headed—and it’s not just about crypto, it’s about inclusive access, ecosystem collaboration, and real-world applications," Benesh said.Acknowledging the importance of the on-chain economy, KimaniLife .com is building a trusted ecosystem where member identity, reputation, and value exchange are securely verified on the blockchain. This approach reinforces Kimani ’s mission to empower authentic global connections and transparent impact through technology. By integrating Web3 principles into its platform, Kimani strengthens its vision of redefining modern membership — where exclusivity meets accessibility, and community drives value creation.At the conference, Benesh engaged with top-tier institutional investors, explored the conference booths, and strategic partnerships aimed at integrating blockchain-enabled financial services across Southeast Asia. His participation underscored Kimanilife.com’s ambition to position itself as a forward-looking platform in a rapidly shifting landscape.Highlights of the TOKEN2049 event include exhibition booths; panel discussions presented by partners and sponsors like MEXC, OKX, Binance, BitGet, and more; and keynote speakers such as Donald Trump Jr., F1 driver Lando Norris, Binance CEO Richard Teng, and OKX CEO Star Xu."Kimani Life is committed to bridging the gap between luxury travel lifestyle, concierge services, and the emerging on-chain economy,” said Benesh. “Token2049 isn’t just a conference, it’s a movement.”Kimani invites media, investors, and ecosystem partners to connect for follow-up meetings and detailed briefings on its vision and next steps post-TOKEN2049. Recently, Kimani shared their Kimani App platform is now in its beta testing phase, with the app available on both Google Play store and the Apple App store.About KIMANIKimani is a private membership club with a global community that artfully unites travel, hospitality, lifestyle, and shared values. Through its digital platform and mobile app, Kimani curates extraordinary destinations, transformative experiences, and opportunities for members to pay it forward. Built on a culture of recommendation and purpose, Kimani reimagines what modern membership means — inspiring individuals to live exceptionally and contribute meaningfully to the world.For more information, visit www.kimanilife.com or www.linktr.ee/

