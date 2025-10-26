Asgard Northwest Recognized by Jefferson PTA for Gold-Level Sponsorship of the 2025 Thunder Run

Community-minded Everett general contractor supports local education and family enrichment programs

EVERETT, WA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asgard Northwest, a trusted Everett general contractor specializing in home remodels, renovations, and residential improvements, has been formally recognized by the Jefferson Elementary PTA for its Gold-Level sponsorship of the school’s 3rd Annual Thunder Run fundraiser.

The annual event raised more than $40,000 to support school-wide assemblies, student enrichment programs, and family-focused community events throughout the year — including Popcorn Fridays, Fall Family Fun Night, Bingo Night, and the Jefferson Carnival.

“We’re honored to be recognized by the Jefferson PTA,” said Jason Darling, owner of Asgard Northwest. “Supporting local schools is just one of the ways we give back to the Everett community. We take pride in improving homes and building strong, lasting connections with the families who live here.”

A Commitment to Everett Families

As a locally owned and operated general contracting company, Asgard Northwest continues to strengthen its community presence through both craftsmanship and civic engagement. This year’s Gold-Level sponsorship helped fund vital programs that directly benefit over 500 Jefferson Elementary students, while also supporting family events and enrichment activities designed to bring the Everett community together.

“We truly appreciate Asgard Northwest’s continued dedication to the Jefferson community,” said Blythe Jarrell, Jefferson PTA Vice President of Communications. “Their support helps ensure local students have access to enriching opportunities all year long.”

Trusted Everett General Contractor and Remodel Specialist

Asgard Northwest has earned a reputation as one of the leading home remodeling contractors in Everett and Snohomish County, delivering exceptional results across kitchen remodels, bathroom upgrades, full-home renovations, and exterior improvements. From design consultation to final walkthrough, the company provides reliable, start-to-finish project management focused on quality materials, communication, and customer satisfaction.

About Asgard Northwest

Asgard Northwest is a full-service general contractor based in Everett, Washington, serving homeowners throughout Snohomish and King County. Family-owned and UDR-approved, the company specializes in home remodels, renovations, and property improvements that enhance comfort, function, and long-term value.

With expertise in:

Kitchen and bathroom remodeling

Full home renovations and additions

Deck, siding, and exterior upgrades

Custom carpentry and repairs

Asgard Northwest is dedicated to building homes—and communities—that last.

For more information about home remodel and renovation services in Everett, visit www.asgardnw.com

or contact info@asgardnw.com

.

