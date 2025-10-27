Neology Powers Egis’ Tolling Modernization in the Philippines with Advanced Back Office and Roadside Technology

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neology, a global transportation technology company committed to helping customers [re]imagine mobility, today announced a major milestone in its partnership with Egis, a leading international infrastructure and mobility services provider. Egis has selected Neology’s neoBOSS Operational Back Office (OBO) to support a large-scale tolling deployment in the Philippines. This solution addresses the challenge of managing multiple independent toll facilities by providing a unified, intelligent platform that streamlines operations, enhances accuracy, and improves efficiency.The neoBOSS OBO will process transactions from seven independent tolled facilities, integrating data from a third-party roadside system. It will assemble and rate trips, support manual image review, and interface with Egis’ newly developed Commercial Back Office. The system includes advanced features such as automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), deep learning-based optical character recognition (OCR), trip building and comprehensive reporting tools.To further modernize the infrastructure, Egis is upgrading its open road tolling sites with Neology’s next-generation 7204 readers, ensuring reliable tag reads across all lanes as outdated systems are replaced.Neology’s deep learning OCR technology significantly reduces the time and cost associated with manual image review. The Trip Rating module enables Egis to configure unique rate tables for each concession within the MPTC portfolio, supporting independent operations while maintaining centralized visibility through real-time dashboards and analytics.“Together with Egis and their project partners, we're streamlining transportation infrastructure around Manila and paving the way for a smarter, more connected future for the Philippines,” said Steve Haddix, SVP at Neology. “Our latest generation of open road tolling systems and components will enhance efficiency, reduce congestion, and provide a seamless travel experience for all commuters.”Neology has been a trusted technology provider to Egis and the Philippines for many years, supplying readers and cameras that have become integral to the region’s tolling ecosystem.About EgisEgis is a global engineering, consulting, and operations firm dedicated to shaping sustainable and resilient infrastructure. Operating in over 100 countries with more than 20,000 employees, Egis delivers innovative solutions in transportation, urban development, and environmental services. In the U.S., Egis has expanded through its merger with Lochner, offering comprehensive infrastructure expertise across 54 offices in 22 states.About NeologyNeology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and operations facilities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. We’re partnering with our customers to [re]imagine mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle identification and classification, data processing, and digital payment systems – all delivered with superior service. It’s our mission to help communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, improve safety, and generate increased revenue.

