MedHealthFitness – Concierge Health, Nutrition, and Preventive Wellness Program Founded by Neal Jhanji

A partnership blending medical expertise, fitness, and nutrition to deliver accessible concierge wellness and transformative weight-loss programs.

Our mission is to help clients achieve lasting transformation by blending clinical insight, evidence-based wellness, and practical coaching that makes change sustainable and measurable.” — Neal Jhanji, Integrative & Preventive Health Specialist, Founder

ORLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 -- MedHealthFitness and Dr. Elliott Lavey MD Partner to Redefine Concierge Wellness and Transformative Weight-Loss Care

MedHealthFitness — a concierge health, fitness, and clinical-coaching company founded by Neal Jhanji — announced today a strategic partnership with Dr. Elliott B. Lavey, MD, expanding their shared mission to make advanced, medically guided wellness accessible to anyone ready for a complete transformation.

This collaboration unites Dr. Lavey’s extensive medical experience with MedHealthFitness’s precision-based coaching, nutrition planning, and lifestyle systems. Together, they aim to deliver an integrated platform for sustainable weight management, GLP-1 therapy oversight, metabolic optimization, and personalized clinical-wellness programs. The partnership creates a seamless bridge between medical insight and personalized health strategy, allowing clients to achieve measurable outcomes through evidence-based methods.

“Our goal is to meet people where they are and guide them to lasting change,” said Neal Jhanji, Founder of MedHealthFitness. “By aligning Dr. Lavey’s medical expertise with our comprehensive wellness systems, we’re creating something rare — complete support that combines clinical precision with everyday practicality.” Dr. Lavey added, “This partnership represents the future of total wellness — merging medicine, movement, nutrition, and accountability into one concierge experience. It’s not about exclusivity; it’s about giving every motivated individual the structure and support to thrive.”

Through this collaboration, MedHealthFitness and Dr. Lavey will launch joint programs available virtually and in person nationwide. Clients will gain access to medically supervised weight-loss solutions, GLP-1 optimization protocols, and personalized exercise and nutrition strategies — all designed around long-term sustainability rather than temporary results. The partnership also emphasizes post-operative recovery, hormone balance, and cardiovascular prevention through integrated coaching.

Bringing Medicine and Movement Together

This collaboration underscores the growing convergence of lifestyle medicine and preventive health. MedHealthFitness integrates medical insight with practical, real-world coaching — offering data-driven progress tracking, body-composition analysis, and behavioral-accountability tools that empower clients to sustain change well beyond traditional programs.

Technology and Personalization

Each client journey is supported by digital tracking and one-on-one concierge communication. The platform adapts nutrition, exercise, and medication support dynamically based on biometric feedback, ensuring outcomes that are both measurable and personalized. The result is a program that evolves with each client’s needs — a modern, tech-enabled approach to wellness that combines clinical supervision with day-to-day accessibility.

Expanding Access Nationwide

Initially based in Illinois and California, the new initiative will open enrollment for virtual clients across the United States. The goal is to make precision wellness and medically supervised weight management accessible regardless of geography, allowing anyone to receive the same level of individualized care once reserved for private clinics. This expansion reflects MedHealthFitness’s mission to democratize concierge-level care while maintaining its hallmark of personalization and measurable outcomes.

Together, Dr. Lavey and MedHealthFitness believe the future of health lies in personalization, prevention, and precision. Their combined expertise brings a level of coordination between clinical care and lifestyle design that sets a new benchmark for the wellness industry.

About MedHealthFitness

MedHealthFitness is a luxury-tier concierge health, weight-loss, and clinical-coaching brand founded by Neal Jhanji, an integrative and preventive health specialist trained in sports medicine, exercise physiology, and nutrition. The company provides medically informed wellness, evidence-based coaching, and sustainable transformation programs through a high-touch concierge model.

https://medhealthfitness.ai

About Dr. Elliott Lavey MD

Dr. Elliott B. Lavey is a board-certified plastic surgeon and medical innovator specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. His approach integrates surgical precision with whole-body wellness, helping patients achieve both aesthetic and metabolic balance.

https://elliottlaveymd.com

