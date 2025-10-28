GetBlok Farms’ VeggieVault® Introduces Instant 'Order Now, Pick Up Now' Capability

VeggieVault revolutionary food distribution

Revolutionary update combines fresh produce retail, product donations, and zero-waste automation.

ALIQUIPPA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetBlok Farms, a regional leader in controlled-environment agriculture, today announced the launch of its newest VeggieVault® software update, enabling customers to “Order Now, Pick Up Now” for instant access to freshly harvested produce.

The new feature allows shoppers to browse and purchase available produce in real time, then immediately pick up their order from the VeggieVault®. Popular crops are restocked multiple times per week, ensuring optimal freshness and consistent availability.

Each VeggieVault® item is seamlessly connected to GetBlok Farms’ advanced Production Operations system, ensuring complete traceability from seed to sale — including harvest date, expected lifetime, and expiration tracking.

In keeping with GetBlok Farms’ 0% waste policy, any product nearing expiration automatically transitions to Donation status. This built-in sustainability feature allows the VeggieVault® to function as both a premium produce retailer and a community food distribution, aligning cutting-edge technology with social impact.

“This update is about making local, premium-quality produce as easy and immediate as possible — while staying true to our commitment to sustainability and community,” said Christina Lima, President of GetBlok Farms. “The VeggieVault® now gives customers the flexibility they expect, without compromising freshness or food safety.”

With this enhancement, GetBlok Farms’ VeggieVault® becomes the first food locker in the region to deliver a fully integrated, multi-channel experience — serving both retail customers and community partners through one unified platform.

The company has also confirmed plans to deploy two additional VeggieVault® locations in Midland, PA and Aliquippa, PA on Franklin Avenue in 2026, expanding its network of sustainable, tech-driven food access points.

About GetBlok Farms

GetBlok Farms, LLC operates cutting-edge hydroponic farms to deliver ultra-fresh, locally grown produce year-round. With an emphasis on sustainability, data-driven cultivation, and food access innovation, GetBlok Farms is redefining how local communities grow, distribute, and enjoy fresh food. The first VeggieVault® was deployed in February 2025 at the Strip District The Terminal location, bringing fresh food to thousands of local residents.

Media Contact:

How to order from VeggieVault

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.