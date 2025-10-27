3H Compliance & National License Compliance Group announce combination with the support of Altaline Capital Management

Two proven leaders in compliance software and services for the insurance sector, unite to create one of the most comprehensive solution suites in the industry.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY & LOS ANGELES, CA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3H Compliance Group (“3HCG”) and National License Compliance Group (“NLCG”) announce their combination to form Saratoga Compliance Solutions (“Saratoga” or the “Company”) supported by a strategic growth investment by Altaline Capital Management (“Altaline”) and Haven Capital Partners (“Haven”).By uniting two proven leaders in compliance software and services for the insurance sector, Saratoga creates one of the most comprehensive solution suites in the industry with more than 300 combined clients. The Saratoga platform is tailored to address the growing complexity of state-level compliance requirements faced by insurance carriers, distributors, and service providers, while enabling these clients to streamline operations and reduce regulatory risk.Gary Harker, the Founder & CEO of 3HCG, has assumed leadership of the combined organization, which will be headquartered in Saratoga Springs, New York. As part of the transaction, Cameron Parker, Operating Chairman of OneShield, a leading provider of core systems software and digital solutions to the insurance industry, and Phil Reynolds, the Founder and Chairman of BriteCore, a leading provider of policy administration systems to the insurance industry – have both joined the Board of Directors.Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Harker noted, “I am proud of the success that 3HCG has achieved since 2003, including serving nearly 100 of the nation's largest, most innovative and fastest-growing insurance agencies. Together with NLCG, we look forward to delivering more value through new products and solutions while serving an ever-growing list of insurance industry clients nationwide. I am also proud to partner with Altaline, whose principals I have known for nearly 10 years, as well as Haven. Together, I believe they will be transformative partners for our business.”“On behalf of Altaline, we are thrilled to partner with Saratoga to accelerate innovation – especially by leveraging AI tooling to enrich the product experience” said Brian Maher, Principal at Altaline. “We are also equally excited to help the Company bolster its customer support capabilities, accelerate its robust sales momentum and explore further opportunities for inorganic growth.”White & Case served as legal advisors and Cherry Bekaert served as accounting & tax advisors to 3HCG. NLCG was advised by Jeffrey M. Engle, P.C. BakerHostetler, D.A. Davidson & Co., Payne Enterprises and Crosslake Technologies served as legal, financial, commercial and technical advisors to Altaline, respectively. Fredrikson & Byron and Winston & Strawn served as legal advisors to Haven.About Saratoga Compliance SolutionsSaratoga Compliance Solutions is a leading provider of compliance software and services to the insurance industry. Formed through the combination of 3H Compliance Group and National Licensing Compliance Group, Saratoga delivers integrated solutions in entity management, license management, surplus lines filings and infraction management. For more information, visit www.saratogacompliance.com About Altaline Capital ManagementAltaline Capital Management is a Los Angeles-based lower-middle market focused private equity firm dedicated to transforming businesses in the technology, business services and financial services sectors. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build next-generation market leaders in fragmented, high-growth sub-sectors. For more information, visit www.altaline.com About Haven Capital PartnersHaven Capital Partners is a New York-based private investment firm providing flexible capital solutions to growth-oriented businesses. Haven partners with strong management teams to accelerate growth by institutionalizing operations, supporting strategic initiatives, and leveraging technology to optimize performance and drive innovation. The firm specializes in growth financing, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts. For more information, visit www.havencapitalpartners.com Media Contacts:Saratoga Compliance SolutionsDavid Haarpress@saratogacompliance.comAltaline Capital ManagementDylan McElligottpress@altaline.comHaven Capital PartnersLacey Mehranlmehran@havencapitalpartners.com

