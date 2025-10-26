KFSHRC Pioneers the Future of Reproductive Genetics and Preventive Medicine

Laboratory specialists at KFSHRC analyze genetic samples as part of the hospital’s pioneering reproductive genetics and preventive medicine programs.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), the story of genetic medicine begins long before birth. What started in 2001 as a pioneering effort to screen embryos for inherited diseases has grown into one of the most comprehensive reproductive genetics programs in the Middle East.Through preimplantation genetic testing, KFSHRC gave families in Saudi Arabia their first opportunity to identify and prevent genetic risks before pregnancy. Today, that early vision has evolved into a national framework for reproductive genetics and preventive healthcare that shapes the way families plan for future generations.The hospital’s Medical Genetics Program, established in 2011, now serves as Saudi Arabia’s main referral center for hereditary conditions. Its clinics span pediatric, adult, prenatal, cardiovascular, and cancer genetics, combining diagnosis, counseling, and preventive care under one integrated model. The program also developed the region’s first independent genetic counseling and training pathways, including the Saudi Board fellowship in Clinical Genetics and Metabolic Diseases and a master’s program in Genetic Counseling with Alfaisal University.In 2025, KFSHRC extended its leadership through the Preventive Fetal Screening Program, which analyzed more than 300 genes in 1,104 pregnant women and detected 276 fetal genetic disorders. The initiative protected families’ health while saving the Saudi healthcare system an estimated 360 million riyals. With the integration of Next Generation Sequencing and Non Invasive Prenatal Testing, the program now supports around 1,500 families each year and has expanded its capacity to detect more than 500 additional genetic diseases.KFSHRC will showcase its advances in reproductive genetics and preventive medicine at the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh from October 27 to 30, 2025. The presentation will also highlight breakthroughs in robotic surgery, gene and cell therapies, epilepsy surgery, and transplantation, underscoring the hospital’s holistic approach to integrating innovation across medical disciplines.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

