Coffeetown Releases Leta Serafim’s Latest Mystery Novel THE NAMELESS DEAD

SUDBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining enthralling suspense with the exotic beauty of the Greek isles, mystery writer Leta Serafim ’s popular Greek Islands Mysteries series now brings an exciting new mystery for readers to enjoy, with Serafim’s new novel The Nameless Dead , released by Coffeetown Press on October 14, 2025.The fifth title in Leta Serafim’s Greek Islands Mystery series, The Nameless Dead begins when Chief Inspector Yiannis Patronas is summoned to an abandoned refugee camp on the sunny Greek island of Chios, where he finds the body of a murdered young Syrian woman — and a mystery that shakes him to his core. As Patronas pursues the killer from an island migrant camp into the shadows of Turkey, he finds himself battling uncertainty and dissent from within his own department even as the disappearance of a colleague undercover and the dangers of the migrant world add to the urgency of his investigation. Timely, heart-pounding, and ultimately moving, The Nameless Dead is a thrilling and entertaining mystery that is not to be missed.The Nameless Dead is available in both paperback ($16.95) and eBook ($6.99), and on sale via a variety of major bookstores and book sites, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org. The book has already garnered rave advance reviews from Kirkus, Booklife, The Independent Book Review, and more, is the winner of the Literary Titan Gold Book Award, and has been spotlighted to the M&M Long List. It is the latest release in Serafim’s Greek Islands Mysteries series, whose commendations and awards include a Silver Falcon Award, a shortlist honor for the Eric Hoffer Awards (mystery category), and starred reviews in Publishers Weekly and The Library Journal.Both timely and entertaining, The Nameless Dead brings another pulse-pounding combination of mystery and escape as it follows Inspector Patronas in his search for the killer. Author Leta Serafim’s story and characters demonstrate her unique insider’s knowledge of the Greek islands and their culture, after decades of annual sojourns in Greece to over 25 islands.Advance Praise for The Nameless Dead“An engaging and thought-provoking read... An engrossing mystery that illuminates contemporary immigration issues through traditional crime fiction.”—Kirkus Reviews“Satisfying breakthroughs happen against the odds when the struggling officers each begin to take their work a little too personally... The vivid, fascinating setting also stands out, with Greek language, culture, cuisine, and landscapes woven beautifully into every chapter.”—Booklife“The Nameless Dead is a riveting whodunit rich in compelling characters. This modern detective novel comes with great emotional depth and humanity.”—Philip Zozzaro, The Independent Book Review“With gorgeous, lyrical prose that captures the stark beauty and harsh realities of the Aegean, Leta Serafim has crafted a work that is sure to keep mystery fans on the edge of their seats from cover to cover... Proof that crime fiction can be both thrilling and thought-provoking.”—K.C. Finn, Indies TodayAbout The Nameless DeadThe fifth title in Leta Serafim’s Greek Islands Mystery series, The Nameless Dead begins when Chief Inspector Yiannis Patronas is summoned to an abandoned refugee camp on the sunny Greek island of Chios, where he finds the body of a murdered young Syrian woman — and a mystery that shakes him to his core. As Patronas pursues the killer from an island migrant camp into the shadows of Turkey, battling departmental uncertainty and the disappearance of a colleague undercover, he gains a deeper understanding of the migrants and the hardships of their world, leading to the discovery of an evil beyond his comprehension.The Nameless Dead is available for purchase worldwide in both paperback ($16.95) and eBook ($6.99) on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org from Coffeetown Press.About Leta SerafimAcclaimed writer, novelist, and playwright Leta Serafim was a journalist at the Los Angeles Times Washington Bureau before moving to Greece, then upon her return to the US, she wrote for The Boston Globe before turning to fiction, where her Greek Islands Mystery series has captivated readers worldwide. She is the author of To Look on Death No More, the children's book Molly Saw a Bear, and the new play Requiem, about Russian poet Anna Akhmatova. Learn more at www.Letaserafim.net

