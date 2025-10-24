Mexican Nationals Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

ALBUQUERQUE – Two Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States were sentenced to 17 and 22 years in federal prison following a multi-agency drug investigation that uncovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and multiple loaded firearms at an Albuquerque residence.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, between August 2022 and December 2023, Martin Aispuro-Lopez, 27, a Mexican national illegally present in the United States, sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover DEA agent on three occasions. On December 12, 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Lopez's residence in southwest Albuquerque and arrested him. Agents recovered four loaded firearms and large quantities of narcotics throughout the residence, including cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

At the same residence, agents encountered Victor Manuel Felix-Ramirez, 24, a Mexican national who was illegally present in the United States following two prior removals in 2019. Agents located Ramirez's two firearms, one of which was loaded and equipped with a machine gun conversion device, and fentanyl pills. Ramirez admitted participating in Lopez's drug trafficking activities. At sentencing, the Government introduced evidence of Ramirez's ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, including items that identified him as a "veteran" of the "Culiacanazo" (a.k.a. "Black Thursday") battle between the Sinaloa Cartel and Mexican authorities.

Lopez pled guilty to three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Ramirez, who the sentencing judge to referred to as a "trusted soldier" for the organization, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison. Upon their release from prison, both men will be subject to deportation.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison and Omar Arellano, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s El Paso Division, made the announcement today.

The Drug Enforcement Administration El Paso Division investigated this case with from Homeland Security Investigations El Paso and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Blake Nichols is prosecuting the case.