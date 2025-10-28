Highway Cannabis Company Acquires Pleasantrees, Expands Retail and Cultivation Footprint Across Michigan

Pleasantrees Highway Cannabis Logo Pleasantrees Logo

Strategic acquisition marks Highway’s entry into the Midwest and accelerates its multi-state expansion plan

This acquisition marks an important milestone in our growth strategy. Michigan represents a dynamic and mature market where brand, quality, and consumer experience truly matter.” — Chris Colón, CEO and Founder of Highway Cannabis Company

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highway Cannabis Company (“Highway”), a California-based cannabis retailer and lifestyle brand, today announced its acquisition of Pleasantrees, a Michigan-based, vertically integrated cannabis operator with five retail locations and a large-scale cultivation and processing facility. The transaction expands Highway’s retail footprint from three to eight stores and marks its entrance into one of the fastest-growing cannabis markets in the U.S.The financing for the acquisition was led by KEY Investment Partners LLC, a private equity firm focused on the North American cannabis sector. Jordan Youkilis will be joining the Board of Directors as an Observer.A Strategic Move Into MichiganPleasantrees’ established cultivation and vertically integrated model complements Highway’s customer-first retail and brand expertise. Together, the companies will leverage shared operational efficiencies, expanded distribution, and premium product offerings to build a best-in-class cannabis platform in Michigan—one that pairs deep local roots with Highway’s proven retail and marketing model from California.“This acquisition marks an important milestone in our growth strategy,” said Chris Colón, CEO and Founder of Highway Cannabis Company. “Michigan represents a dynamic and mature market where brand, quality, and consumer experience truly matter. By combining Pleasantrees’ strong local foundation with Highway’s retail expertise, we’re positioned to elevate the standard for cannabis retail and create meaningful value for our customers, employees, and investors alike.”“This acquisition represents a pivotal step for both companies,” said Jordan Youkilis, Founding Partner at KEY Investment Partners. “While many operators have avoided competitive markets like California and Michigan, Highway has demonstrated that disciplined, scalable retail operations can thrive. The limited presence of multi-state operators in these regions creates compelling opportunities to acquire additional stores at attractive valuations.”Scaling Responsibly and StrategicallyHighway Cannabis has built its reputation through premium product curation, immersive retail experiences, and community-driven branding. The company plans to further expand the Pleasantrees retail footprint across Michigan while investing in cultivation excellence and localized marketing. In addition to integrating Pleasantrees’ operations, Highway is actively seeking new acquisition opportunities and retail locations throughout Michigan as part of its broader expansion strategy.Pleasantrees, known for cultivating millions of grams of flower since 2020 without a single gram remediated, brings proven operational strength and vertical integration to Highway’s portfolio—ensuring consistent quality and supply across its expanded network.About Highway Cannabis CompanyWith flagship locations in Los Angeles and Santa Cruz, Highway is expanding its retail and cultivation footprint nationwide—most recently through the acquisition of Pleasantrees, a leading Michigan-based operator with five retail stores and a large-scale cultivation and processing facility. The acquisition marks Highway’s entry into the Midwest and accelerates its multi-state expansion plan, growing its portfolio to eight retail stores across California and Michigan. For more information, please visit www.highwaycannabis.com About KEY Investment PartnersFounded in 2018, KEY Investment Partners LLC connects investors to high-growth cannabis opportunities through rigorous due diligence and institutional-grade investment management. The firm leverages over 50 years of combined experience to identify market-leading operators and drive long-term value across the U.S. cannabis industry. Visit www.keyinvestmentpartners.com Media Contact:Highway Cannabis CompanyHeather@highwaycannabis.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.