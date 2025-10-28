Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Joins Dermatology Leaders at 2025 ASDS Annual Meeting

Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Logo

Attendance highlights the company’s ongoing focus on innovation, education, and support for dermatology professionals nationwide.

This meeting gives us a chance to talk one-on-one about the realities of running a successful practice in a difficult billing environment.” — Rob Manjura, CEO of Inga Ellzey Billing Companies

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies will attend the 2025 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting , taking place November 13–16 in Chicago, Illinois. The company will exhibit at Booth #408, offering dermatology professionals the opportunity to connect with billing experts and explore solutions that streamline revenue cycle management.The ASDS Annual Meeting is among the industry’s premier gatherings, bringing together dermatologic surgeons, practice managers, and service providers to discuss advances in technology, compliance, and patient care. Inga Ellzey Billing Companies’ participation underscores its long-standing commitment to supporting dermatology practices with specialized billing services that respond to the changing demands of regulatory and reimbursement frameworks in dermatology.“We look forward to connecting with dermatologists and practice leaders in Chicago. Every year, this meeting gives us a chance to talk one-on-one about the realities of running a successful practice in a difficult billing environment,” said Rob Manjura, CEO of Inga Ellzey Billing Companies.With decades of dermatology billing experience, the company continues to help practices nationwide simplify operations, reduce administrative burden, and improve financial performance through its expert guidance and customized billing solutions.For more information about Inga Ellzey Billing Companies and its services for dermatology practices, visit www.dermatologybilling.com About Inga Ellzey Billing CompaniesWith over 40 years of extensive experience in dermatology, Inga Ellzey is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.Inga has spent the last 30 years as an educator, including teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida. She served as a contracted speaker with Glaxo-Wellcome-SmithKline's dermatology division for ten years, addressing over 300 dermatology societies nationally. More than 14,000 providers and their staff attended these sessions.Founded by Inga in 1996, Inga Ellzey Billing Companies employs 160 U.S.-based employees while serving 120 dermatology practices and 470+ providers nationwide.

Dermatology Specific Medical Billing

