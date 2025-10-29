Geared Power BioTech Welcomes Public Health Luminary Dennis E. González as Board Advisor

Dennis E. Gonzalez, Ret. Regional Director, U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services

Dennis’s storied legacy of steering our nation through unprecedented crises, from pandemics to natural disasters, aligns with our bold mission to redefine respiratory infection prevention.” — Gary Kellstrom, Jr. CEO & Founder, Geared Power BioTech

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geared Power BioTech , Inc. an innovator in UVC respiratory infection control, today announces the addition of Dennis E. González as Advisor to its Board of Directors. González, a distinguished public servant with over 35 years of leadership in federal, state, and local government, brings unparalleled expertise in public health crisis response and policy implementation to the BioGuard UVC ™ team. BioGuard UVC is the company’s revolutionary Class II medical device for real-time pathogen neutralization.Throughout his exemplary career, González served as Executive Officer and Deputy Regional Director for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Region 2, overseeing operations across New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and eight federally recognized Indian Tribes. Under five presidential administrations and seven HHS Secretaries, he led transformative responses to some of the nation’s most pressing health emergencies. As Acting Regional Director during three pivotal terms, González spearheaded HHS’s regional efforts against the H1N1 influenza pandemic (2009–2010), the Opioid Epidemic campaign (2017–2018), and the initial COVID-19 response (2020–2021). He also directed intergovernmental coordination for the Puerto Rico Zika crisis in 2016 and served as the lead liaison for Hurricane Maria recovery in 2017, managing a portfolio that included over $1 billion in housing and infrastructure projects. His visionary leadership has left an indelible mark on public health equity, community resilience, and interagency collaboration, earning him widespread acclaim as a cornerstone of American health policy.“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Dennis González, a true titan of public health and a beacon of compassionate leadership, to our Board as an Advisor,” said Gary Kellstrom, Jr., CEO of Geared Power BioTech. “Dennis’s storied legacy of steering our nation through unprecedented crises, from pandemics to natural disasters, aligns with our bold mission to redefine respiratory infection prevention. His strategic acumen and unwavering commitment to safeguarding vulnerable communities will be instrumental in propelling BioGuard UVC toward widespread impact. In a world still grappling with respiratory threats, Dennis’s involvement affirms that BioGuard UVC is not just an innovation, but an inevitable force for global health transformation.”This announcement arrives on the heels of Geared Power’s remarkable 2025 achievements, including the prestigious ‘Leader in Life Sciences’ award presented earlier this month by Healthcare Institute of New Jersey (HINJ) and NJMEP at the New Jersey ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ awards, the ‘Coolest Thing Made in New Jersey’ public voting victory conducted by ManufacturingCounts.org (a joint venture between NJMEP and NJBIA), and a U.S. patent for BioGuard UVC’s patented helical UV chamber. Additionally, bipartisan congressional recognition in proposed bills H.R. 4016 and S. 2587 – directing adoption of the technology as a medical countermeasure – these milestones underscore the device’s potential to combat healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), pending FDA clearance, with a pathogen-kill dose exceeding three times the required level, independent of breathing rate or tidal volume.“It’s an honor to join Geared Power at such a pivotal moment,” said González. “BioGuard UVC is the kind of bold, practical innovation that can close critical gaps in infection control and empower communities – just as I’ve sought to do throughout my career. I look forward to working with Gary and the team to bring this life-saving technology to those who need it most.”Looking ahead, Geared Power is poised to bring BioGuard UVC’s to healthcare facilities worldwide, fostering mucosal immunity and effortless, filter-free breathing for a safer tomorrow.About Geared Power:Located in Wayne, NJ, USA, Geared Power BioTech is an innovator in HealthTech dedicated to combating HAIs through advanced application of UVC technology, starting with BioGuard UVC™. Previously the UV Mask, BioGuard UVC™ emerged during the pandemic to tackle PPE shortages, and is now positioned to be an effective countermeasure to the antimicrobial resistance crisis pending regulatory clearance as a Class II Medical Device. Founded in 2018 by our CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr., and originally focused on gear-driven Continuously Variable Transmission technology, Geared Power BioTech has a growing IP portfolio for BioGuard UVC™.###

