Multiple New Stores Across the South Announced for Retailer Hollywood Feed

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After opening five new locations this year in markets such as Hot Springs, AR, Tyler, TX, and Mobile, AL, Hollywood Feed recently announced its plans for several additional locations. Specifically, the healthy and holistic pet food and supply retailer released the following soon-to-be-open store announcements:Alabama: Hollywood Feed opened its newest location on Monday, October 20 at 1800 McFarland Blvd East, Suite 410 in Tuscaloosa, AL. The new store features three self-wash dog stations and 6,951 square feet of retail shopping space.South Carolina: Hollywood Feed plans to open two new locations in the state this fall. In late October, the retailer will open a store in Carnes Marketplace located at 2680 N. Main Street in Summerville, SC. The store will feature two self-wash dog stations and 3,600 square feet of retail space. In November, Hollywood Feed will open a new store at The Junction located at 2928 Whiskey Road in Aiken, SC. This location will be 4,200 square feet and will also feature two self-wash dog stations.Tennessee: Hollywood Feed plans to open a new store in Hixson, TN in November (address and opening date TBA).Texas: Hollywood Feed plans to open two new locations in the state: one in Bonds Ranch, TX in December 2025 (address TBA) and another in Midlothian, TX (address and 2026 opening date TBA).Louisiana: Hollywood Feed recently signed a lease for a new location in Baton Rouge, LA (address and 2026 opening date TBA).All new locations will feature Curbside Pickup as well as Same Day Delivery, free for orders over $49.“Our main goal is to provide our valued customers with greater access to our services and enhanced product selection,” says Shawn McGhee, Hollywood Feed President. “We are continually looking for ways to address customer demand through strategic growth and expansion in ideal markets for pet lovers like us.”With 170+ locations across 19 states, Hollywood Feed provides an assortment of American-made pet foods, regionally sourced treats, and other pet products that all meet Hollywood Feed's high standards for use and consumption by its customers’ beloved pets.Hollywood Feed has more than 1,300 Feed Team members in its ‘pack’ of employees and is both a retailer and an employer of choice. In fact, Hollywood Feed has regularly been featured by Top Workplaces and Best Places to Work; was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category); and was recently named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024.In addition to natural and holistic pet food and treat offerings, Hollywood Feed proudly features its own line of Hollywood Feed Select Treats and Mississippi Made items including pet beds, collars, leashes, and more. Hollywood Feed locations are open 7 days a week all year, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.About Hollywood Feed:Hollywood Feed serves pets, their owners, caretakers and communities in more than 170 stores across 19 states. Consistently ranking atop consumer choice awards in the markets it serves, Hollywood Feed and its family of brands have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Retailers for 2022 (ranking #1 in the pet care category), Newsweek's list of America's Best Customer Service for 2024, Best Pet Supply Stores by Dallas A-List, Best Pet Store by The Memphis Flyer, Best Self Atlanta Magazine's Best Pet Store, Best Pet Food and Supplies in the Best of Denton County Awards, and Best New Business by Cary Living Magazine in North Carolina. Hollywood Feed proudly stands by its brand promise: If your pet doesn’t love it or if you don’t love it, we will gladly replace or refund it. Learn more about Hollywood Feed at hollywoodfeed.com and facebook.com/hwfeed.# # #

